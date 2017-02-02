 
 

Origami Inspires NASA’s New Shape-Shifting Radiator Design

Posted: Feb 2 2017, 12:08pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 2 2017, 12:13pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Origami Inspires NASA’s New Shape-Shifting Radiator Design
Credits: Brigham Young University
 

NASA combines heat-shedding coating with tradional origami technique to make more efficient, foldable radiators

Inspired by origami, the Japanese art of paper-folding, NASA has developed new radiators for keeping satellites cool in space. The new radiators are soft, three-dimensional structures that can change their shape to remove or retain heat on small satellites.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

The shape-shifting radiators would eliminate the need for hard and rigid conventional satellite radiators that may not be suitable for tiny, light weight satellites.

Origami is a traditional art of folding paper into various decorative shapes and figures. Today, this technique is inspiring engineers to design soft and flexible materials and structures that can fold, bend, stretch or curve and overcome traditional design constraints without decreasing performance or efficiency.

“This approach has the potential to be a game changer in thermal design,” said Vivek Dwivedi, a technologist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “Our goal is to replace traditional radiators with dynamic ones, period.”

NASA’s technologists have teamed up with researchers from Brigham Young University in Utah to create origami-inspired foldable radiators. While it is almost magical how engineers have used origami to create radiators, the challenge for them will be to improve the quality and work efficiency of these radiators. 

Radiation has always been an issue for satellites. Standard radiators gradually degrade when exposed to the space radiation environment and fail to remove heat on the satellites. To create more efficient shape-shifting radiators, researchers are trying to deepen folds or cavities. The deeper the folds, the greater the absorption of heat.  

“Origami allows you to change the depth of these cavities in real time, thereby changing the heat loss from a surface in real time.” Dwivedi said.

Researchers are also developing a coating to boost radiator’s heat-shedding or conservation capabilities.

“The combination of origami and a vanadium-oxide-based coating would be the first time two different variable emissivity devices have been combined into one structure.” Brigham Young University assistant professor Brian Iverson said.

By combining both technologies, researchers believe they will be able to create a smaller and more efficient radiator ideal for use on CubeSats. CubeSats are miniature satellites that are relatively low cost and help universities to perform space exploration and research worldwide.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Northern Lights will Disappear from Britain by Mid-Century

Northern Lights will Disappear from Britain by Mid-Century

1 hour ago

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

3 hours ago

MIT Builds Wearable to Detect Emotion in Conversation

MIT Builds Wearable to Detect Emotion in Conversation

6 hours ago

This Invisible Robot can Grab and Release Fish

This Invisible Robot can Grab and Release Fish

6 hours ago

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

1 hour ago

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

1 hour ago

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial &quot;Daughter&quot; is About Gender Equality

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial "Daughter" is About Gender Equality

1 hour ago

Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars a Ghost Spuds MacKenzie Bull Terrier

Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars a Ghost Spuds MacKenzie Bull Terrier

1 hour ago

Toyota Will Pitch Mirai in a Super Bowl Spot for Los Angeles and San Francisco

Toyota Will Pitch Mirai in a Super Bowl Spot for Los Angeles and San Francisco

2 hours ago

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

2 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

3 hours ago

First Range Rover Reborn Revealed

First Range Rover Reborn Revealed

3 hours ago

Atlanta Falcons Will Win Super Bowl 51 by Defeating New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons Will Win Super Bowl 51 by Defeating New England Patriots

4 hours ago

Google’s Self-Driving Cars are Getting so Much Better at Autonomy

Google’s Self-Driving Cars are Getting so Much Better at Autonomy

4 hours ago

OnePlus and Meizu caught faking benchmark results

OnePlus and Meizu caught faking benchmark results

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Latest Science News

Northern Lights will Disappear from Britain by Mid-Century

Northern Lights will Disappear from Britain by Mid-Century

1 hour ago

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

3 hours ago

MIT Builds Wearable to Detect Emotion in Conversation

MIT Builds Wearable to Detect Emotion in Conversation

6 hours ago

This Invisible Robot can Grab and Release Fish

This Invisible Robot can Grab and Release Fish

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Northern Lights will Disappear from Britain by Mid-Century

Northern Lights will Disappear from Britain by Mid-Century

1 hour ago

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

1 hour ago

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

1 hour ago

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial &quot;Daughter&quot; is About Gender Equality

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial "Daughter" is About Gender Equality

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook