 
 

Emerson Fittipaldi To Build A Supercar For Pininfarina

The supercar will be a joint venture of Emerson Fittipaldi and Pininfarina

The famous and iconic Italian design house Pininfarina has collaborated with Emerson Fittipaldi in order to design a supercar. This car will also make an appearance on the famous PlayStation game Gran Turismo.

This car will make its debut in the 2017 Geneva Motor Show that will be held in March by the name of Fittipaldi EEF7 Vision Gran Turismo.

A teaser trailer of the car was released by the makers that shows a huge wing of car, beautiful skinny taillights and a pretty raked roofline. The make of car looks like that of a mid-engine car, according to AutoBlog.

This car will be the first one to be developed by famous driver of company. He is a two times Formula One world Champion. He also had won an Indianapolis 500 trophy and a CART series title as well.

The engineering of the car will be handled by German company named HWA which is actually a spinoff of AMG. Thus we can expect some pretty impressive things from the upcoming Fittipaldi EEF7 Vision Gran Turismo.

No other details were shared by the company or the designer. The press release that was released earlier said that Fittipaldi’s major concern was to apply all the track knowledge gained by him in creating this new model.

This will surely make the driver have a great driving ability and will excite all the super car enthusiasts from all over the world.

We are not ever sure if it will be an EV, a car with a conventional engine or anything else. The Geneva Motor Show will start from March 7th where we will be able to get more news on the car.

