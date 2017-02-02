Toyota Will Pitch Mirai in a Super Bowl Spot for Los Angeles and San Francisco

Toyota is all set to release its hydrogen powered vehicle Mirai in the market soon. The company is not going to run a national Super Bowl advertisement this year but will plan for a few cities. The company will be showcasing the Toyota Mirai on a smaller scale in California.

The car will be presented for sale in Los Angeles and San Francisco’s markets through the super bowl ad that will run in the second quarter and half time of super bowl this year. As California is the only state where Mirai is being sold so the company has opted for it only.

The Toyota Mirai is supposed to be an environmental friendly car with a zero emission policy. The best thing is that it will actually emit water vapors which will be fantastic for environment. The launch campaign of Mirai is set to end in the end of July and the car will be officially launched after the Super Bowl, according to AutoNews.

The ad for Toyota is created by Saatchi and Saatchi LA which will be played during the breaks in Super Bowl. Toyota managed to sale around 1,034 vehicles in the year 2016 and thus year they are aiming for more vehicles to be sold.

According to Nathan Kokes, who is the marketing manager of Toyota Mirai, the spot for Sunday is a best opportunity to make viewers familiar with Mirai which will be the car of the future.

With this advertisement, the car will be available in LA and San Francisco. Currently it will be available in California only but in future it might get to visit other markets too.