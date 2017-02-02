Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial "Daughter" Is About Gender Equality

The 60-second Audi Super Bowl 2017 commercial called “Daughter” is about an important topic. Known for cinematic and memorable storytelling, Audi this year delivers a message of pay equality in the workplace, a theme of universal importance. “Daughter” will air on Sunday, Feb. 5 during the third quarter of the big game. This year marks Audi’s ninth appearance at the game. Watch the full Audi Super Bowl 2017 ad at the end of the story.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

“With ‘Daughter,’ Audi continues to push the envelope with compelling storytelling on a national platform. Pay equality is a big message for a big stage,” said Loren Angelo, Vice President of marketing, Audi of America. “As a business built on bold innovation – from LED lighting to Audi quattro – progress is at the heart of what we do. We’re a brand that’s ahead of the curve and looking towards the future, just like our next generation of buyers.”

“Daughter” tells the emotional story of a young girl competing in a downhill cart race in her home town as her father looks on. As she races around the track, her father contemplates whether his daughter’s worth is measured by her gender. He wonders, “What should I tell my daughter….that she will automatically be valued less than every man she’ll ever meet?” As he stands hopeful on the sidelines, watching her outwit her adversaries to win the race, he finds a new-found confidence, celebrating her victory and the tangible hope for equality in her bright future. The commercial concludes with a powerful message on “equal pay for equal work,” and that “progress is for everyone.”

“Daughter” can be viewed now at the Audi USA YouTube channel. The commercial was directed by Aoife McArdle, an award-winning filmmaker, and features the hashtag #DriveProgress, which Audi will use in the coming year to promote new and ongoing initiatives.

Audi of America is committed to supporting pay equality, inclusivity, and the growth and development of all employees. The company has publicly pledged to support ongoing commitment to women’s pay equality in the workplace and to foster a work environment that drives equality for all employees. Audi also instituted a graduate internship program where 50 percent of enrollment must be female establishing greater equality for our future workforce.

The company also supports external initiatives to develop opportunities for women at the educational, career and leadership levels in art and film, STEM, and business that will inspire and secure the next generation of female leaders. Already this year, the brand collaborated with longtime partner AFI FEST to create the Audi Fellowship scholarship program, which will grant one promising female director AFI Conservatory enrollment. Audi has been the official automotive sponsor of AFI FEST for over 14 years.

The all-new 2018 Audi S5 Sportback Prestige featured in the commercial will be available in Spring 2017.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.