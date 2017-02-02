 
 

Northern Lights Will Disappear From Britain By Mid-Century

Posted: Feb 2 2017, 2:17pm CST | by , Updated: Feb 2 2017, 2:22pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Northern Lights will Disappear from Britain by Mid-Century
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

New study says that Britain may lost its magical Northern Ligths due to dramatic dip in solar activity

UK residents may not be able to view magical Northern Lights by the middle of the century.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

Researchers from University of Reading suggest that Britain may lose its stunning sightings of Northern Lights due to unusual changes in solar activity. 

Solar flares, coronal mass ejections and strong solar winds are all forms of solar activity and this activity could be falling to its lowest in 300 years . Diminishing solar activity will reduce the overall size of the Sun’s atmosphere by a third and weakens its influence on Earth, which will result in restricting Northern Lights to north and south polar regions for at least 50 years.

“The magnetic activity of the sun ebbs and flows in predictable cycles, but there is also evidence that it is due to plummet, possibly by the largest amount for 300 years,” said lead study researcher Mathew Owens from the University of Reading's Meteorology department.

“If so, the Northern Lights phenomenon would become a natural show elusive to polar regions, due to a lack of solar wind forces that often make it visible at lower latitudes.”

Northern Lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, are created when charged particles ejected from Sun’s surface enter the Earth’s atmosphere and collide with its magnetic field. The electrically charged particles from sun are blown towards the Earth due to solar winds. If solar winds are strong enough to hit the Earth, they can trigger Northern Lights on the skies of northern and southern hemispheres. 

It is widely believed that Scotland is one of the best places to see the colorful, dancing lights. However, reduced solar activity inevitably means the absence of Northern Lights in the region.

The low solar activity will not only affect Northern Lights but it could also make Earth more vulnerable to technology-disrupting solar storms and harmful cosmic radiations.

Dr Mathew Owens says. “As the sun becomes less active, sunspots and coronal ejections will become less frequent. However, if a mass ejection did hit the Earth, it could be even more damaging to the electronic devices on which the society is now so dependent.”

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Origami Inspires NASA’s New Shape-Shifting Radiator Design

Origami Inspires NASA’s New Shape-Shifting Radiator Design

3 hours ago

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

3 hours ago

MIT Builds Wearable to Detect Emotion in Conversation

MIT Builds Wearable to Detect Emotion in Conversation

6 hours ago

This Invisible Robot can Grab and Release Fish

This Invisible Robot can Grab and Release Fish

6 hours ago

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

1 hour ago

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

1 hour ago

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial &quot;Daughter&quot; is About Gender Equality

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial "Daughter" is About Gender Equality

1 hour ago

Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars a Ghost Spuds MacKenzie Bull Terrier

Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars a Ghost Spuds MacKenzie Bull Terrier

2 hours ago

Toyota Will Pitch Mirai in a Super Bowl Spot for Los Angeles and San Francisco

Toyota Will Pitch Mirai in a Super Bowl Spot for Los Angeles and San Francisco

2 hours ago

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

2 hours ago

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

3 hours ago

First Range Rover Reborn Revealed

First Range Rover Reborn Revealed

3 hours ago

Atlanta Falcons Will Win Super Bowl 51 by Defeating New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons Will Win Super Bowl 51 by Defeating New England Patriots

4 hours ago

Google’s Self-Driving Cars are Getting so Much Better at Autonomy

Google’s Self-Driving Cars are Getting so Much Better at Autonomy

4 hours ago

OnePlus and Meizu caught faking benchmark results

OnePlus and Meizu caught faking benchmark results

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Latest Science News

Origami Inspires NASA’s New Shape-Shifting Radiator Design

Origami Inspires NASA’s New Shape-Shifting Radiator Design

3 hours ago

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

3 hours ago

MIT Builds Wearable to Detect Emotion in Conversation

MIT Builds Wearable to Detect Emotion in Conversation

6 hours ago

This Invisible Robot can Grab and Release Fish

This Invisible Robot can Grab and Release Fish

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

1 hour ago

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

1 hour ago

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial &quot;Daughter&quot; is About Gender Equality

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial "Daughter" is About Gender Equality

1 hour ago

Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars a Ghost Spuds MacKenzie Bull Terrier

Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars a Ghost Spuds MacKenzie Bull Terrier

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook