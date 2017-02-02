Signs Your Marriage is in Trouble

We all know the clear cut signs that your husband or wife isn't happy - the ones that show up when it might be too late to save your marriage. But what about the subtle signs that show trouble is brewing but that you might be able to save your relationship? There are many of them and some are pertinent to the world today - things like downloading a dating app or having text conversations that are flirtatious.

Here are four signs that your relationship is headed for big trouble - but you might be able to work through it and find the good again:

1. You Fight in Front of People

People always argue and that doesn't mean that things are going to go off the rails. However, couples that consistently fight in front of others are most likely to take a step toward divorce. Allowing other people to hear your dirty laundry and judge you for it means that you aren't willing to keep the bad parts about your significant other hidden.

2. Too Much Social Media

If you or your partnet would rather be on social media than have an actual discussion, you might be headed for a problem. Either you both have nothing new to say to each other or one of you is on there for a reason. Maybe your husband is reconnecting with an old girlfriend. Maybe your wife is trying to meet new people.

Whatever it is, sitting on your phones or tablets instead of being together is a clear sign of problems.

3. Separation

Obviously having a separation is bad - but you have to pay attention to the separation that isn't official.

If the two of you are going about your own lives and doing things separately all the time, it might be a sign that you are out of sync. If you never have fun together or go do something to make memories, your marriage can fall into a funk.

There is also separation within the home. If you sleep apart on a regular basis, the marriage may be over. Of course, if there is a medical reason, then you don't have to worry as much, but it should still be a concern.

4. Turning to Others

If the two of you aren't confiding in each other when your upset about anything, then there is a problem. A marriage works when partners lean on each other and talk - and if you don't do that, it can be difficult to connect. If the first person you want to talk to when you have a bad day isn't your partner, then you might have some issues to work out.

So what can you do if you notice any of these signs in your relationship? Take a trip, have an honest conversation, and just be there for each other.