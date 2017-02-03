 
 

NES Classic In Stock: Find Out Where To Find A NES Classic

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 1:55am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic
 

The NES Classic continues to be in high demand amidst shortage. Here are the latest updates on where to find a NES Classic in stock. Updated.

Nintendo has shipped new NES Classic consoles to retailers in the United States over the past weeks. The new NES supply is though by far not satisfying the demand.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Nintendo has only sold through 1.5 million Nintendo NES Classic consoles since the launch in November of last year. Nintendo announced the number in the earning calls on February 1, 2017. The company plans to increase production. 1.5 million is just way too low and just shows how badly Nintendo predicted the demand. 

Nintendo says that the procurement of parts is holding the ramp up of the NES Classic production back.

The ability to mod the NES Classic and install an unlimited number of games has renewed the hype around the retro console. The latest version of hakchi2 allows NES owners to install over 800 NES games.

We are tracking NES Classic stock for several stores that have received new NES Classic inventory in the past weeks. The list of stores that are getting supplied by Nintendo is rather short. Besides Walmart, GameStop, Target and ToysRUs only the Nintendo flagship store in New York had the NES in stock.

NES Classic Inventory Updates by Store

NES Classic at GameStop
The NES Classic was last in stock at GameStop online on January 30. GameStop only offered the NES Classic as part of bundles starting at $79.99.

NES Classic at Walmart
In stock level of NES Classic at Walmart stores remains at a low 3%, according to BrickSeek on Feb. 3. 

NES Classic at Target
In stock level of NES Classic at Target stores dropped from 7% to 6% on Feb. 3, according to BrickSeek.

NES Classic at ToysRUs Stores
No new updates. NES not in stock at ToysRUs stores and online shop.

NES Classic at Amazon.com
The NES Classic starts at $134.95 with free shipping on Amazon.com on February 3.

Last Update: 02/03/17

Best Buy had the NES in stock online on January 12. Since then there have not been any reports about the availability of the NES Classic at Best Buy. Amazon has also not sold the NES Classic, besides some instances of availability on Amazon Prime.

The reseller prices of the NES Classic have come down after the Holidays, but are now increasing again to $135 plus shipping on amazon.com.

It is easier to find NES Classic controllers Amazon now, although they are not from Nintendo. Here is a list of popular NES accessories on sale on Amazon.

NES Classic Edition Accessories

Nyko MiniBoss Wireless Controller for NES Classic Edition

Ortz 10ft Controller for NES Classic Mini [TURBO EDITION] Buttons

8Bitdo NES30 Classic Edition Wireless Controller Set with Bluetooth Retro Receiver

10ft Extend Link Extension Cable For Nintendo Mini NES Classic Edition

RDS Industries NES Classic Edition Carrying Case

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. There is no update from Nintendo when the Japanese video game maker will resolve the shortage.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

Nintendo did not make any further comments about the NES Classic supply situation since then. Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime tried to explain last week in an interview why the NES is suffering a shortage. 

"When we looked at that proposition what we believed was the adults, 30-40 years old, who grew up playing NES as a kid, 10 years old or so but had stepped away from the gaming category--that was going to be the buyer," Fils-Aime said to GameSpot. "As we thought about that, that led us to a certain level of supply. The reality, however, was that the lapsed gamer and the "more active gamer" bought the NES Classic."

This is a poor excuse. Nintendo apparently does not do focus groups ahead of console launches.

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 has been dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. The NES Classic demand is still strong amidst ongoing shortage. In about one months the new Nintendo Switch will go sale and Nintendo fans brace for the worst.

The Nintendo Switch pre-order are sold out. The supply situation might no be as bad as for the NES, but it will be difficult to get a Switch at launch for customers who have not pre-ordered the Switch.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Lego Boost Wins ToyAward at 2017 Toy Fair Nuremberg

Lego Boost Wins ToyAward at 2017 Toy Fair Nuremberg

55 minutes ago

OnePlus and Meizu caught faking benchmark results

OnePlus and Meizu caught faking benchmark results

14 hours ago, 10:59am CST

LG secures trademark rights for G6-related aliases

LG secures trademark rights for G6-related aliases

15 hours ago, 10:38am CST

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

23 hours ago, 2:47am CST

Microsoft Wants Exemption for Workers and Students from Trump&#039;s Muslim Ban

Microsoft Wants Exemption for Workers and Students from Trump's Muslim Ban

1 hour ago

Northern Lights will Disappear from Britain by Mid-Century

Northern Lights will Disappear from Britain by Mid-Century

11 hours ago, 2:17pm CST

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

Buick Super Bowl 2017 Ad stars Miranda Kerr and Cam Newton

11 hours ago, 2:09pm CST

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

Uber Facing Backlash For Trump Response

11 hours ago, 2:09pm CST

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial &quot;Daughter&quot; is About Gender Equality

Audi Super Bowl 2017 Commercial "Daughter" is About Gender Equality

11 hours ago, 1:58pm CST

Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars a Ghost Spuds MacKenzie Bull Terrier

Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 Ad Stars a Ghost Spuds MacKenzie Bull Terrier

12 hours ago, 1:21pm CST

Toyota Will Pitch Mirai in a Super Bowl Spot for Los Angeles and San Francisco

Toyota Will Pitch Mirai in a Super Bowl Spot for Los Angeles and San Francisco

13 hours ago, 12:47pm CST

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

Emerson Fittipaldi to Build a Supercar for Pininfarina

13 hours ago, 12:43pm CST

Origami Inspires NASA’s New Shape-Shifting Radiator Design

Origami Inspires NASA’s New Shape-Shifting Radiator Design

13 hours ago, 12:08pm CST

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

Mercedes-AMG E63 and E63 S Estate Models Revealed

14 hours ago, 11:43am CST

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

Breath Monitor Invented to Detect Flu

14 hours ago, 11:30am CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Technology News

Lego Boost Wins ToyAward at 2017 Toy Fair Nuremberg

Lego Boost Wins ToyAward at 2017 Toy Fair Nuremberg

55 minutes ago

OnePlus and Meizu caught faking benchmark results

OnePlus and Meizu caught faking benchmark results

14 hours ago, 10:59am CST

LG secures trademark rights for G6-related aliases

LG secures trademark rights for G6-related aliases

15 hours ago, 10:38am CST

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

NES Classic Shopping Guide Featuring Latest In Stock Updates

23 hours ago, 2:47am CST

More Technology News Stories



Latest News

Lego Boost Wins ToyAward at 2017 Toy Fair Nuremberg

Lego Boost Wins ToyAward at 2017 Toy Fair Nuremberg

55 minutes ago

Microsoft Wants Exemption for Workers and Students from Trump&#039;s Muslim Ban

Microsoft Wants Exemption for Workers and Students from Trump's Muslim Ban

1 hour ago

&quot;Agony Aunt&quot; To Give You Relationship Advice

"Agony Aunt" To Give You Relationship Advice

6 hours ago

Signs Your Marriage is in Trouble

Signs Your Marriage is in Trouble

6 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook