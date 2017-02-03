Super Bowl Movie Trailer 2017: Watch the Ghost In The Shell Super Bowl Ad

Ghost In The Shell starring Scarlett Johansson will get a Super Bowl commercial during the Super Bowl LI. When the Ghost In The Shell trailer will come on, your Super Bowl party will take a break and all heads will turn to your hopefully big TV.

Don't Miss: Best Gadgets of 2017

Scarlett Johansson looks stunning as the major and the action and cinematography is breath taking. The slow-motion fight scenes remind on Keanu Reeve in the revolutionary Matrix movies. Ghost in the Shell adds giant holograms that makes the world a mixed reality. The Matrix was virtual reality and Ghost in the Shell is augmented reality.

Ghost In The Shell, based on a classic Anime, will be a must watch movie for all geeks. Watch the new Ghost In The Shell Super Bowl 2017 trailer below.

Rupert Sanders is directing this very Hollywood version of Ghost In the Shell. In the new Ghost in the Shell movie a cyborg policewoman attempts to bring down a nefarious computer hacker. Ghost In the Shell is a Japanese Manga and it is set in Japan. Ghost in the Shell will be in theaters on March 31.

Ghost In the Shell is the first official Super Bowl 2017 movie trailer we encountered so far in our coverage of the Super Bowl LI commercials. Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.