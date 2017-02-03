84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Brings Up Trump's Mexico Wall

The initial version of the 84 Lumber Super Bowl commercial had been rejected by Fox last month. Now the building material supplier has released the edited Super Bowl ad. The controversial part of the initial commercial will be released during the Super Bowl LI halftime show online.

In the 90 second 84 Lumber Superbowl commercial "The Journey Begins" we see a Mexican girl and her mother embark on a journey across the boarder to America.

The first part of the 84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial will air right before the Halftime break of the Big Game and continue online at journey84.com.

In the online part we are expecting to see the wall, Donald Trump is planning to build. The depiction of the wall caused the ban. 84 Lumber's ad agency found a clever way around this and create an even stronger digital campaign than they had before the rejection.

“For 60 years, this has been a company defined by its people, entrepreneurs who see opportunity where others don’t,” said Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber owner and president. “Our next 60 years will be no different. That’s why we’re casting a wider net; we want the world to know 84 Lumber is the place for people who don’t always fit nicely into a box.”

84 Lumber’s Super Bowl spot is the launch of a national recruiting campaign for the company’s management training program. The campaign is targeting males’ ages 20 to 29 that want to take control of their careers and embody the entrepreneurial spirit that runs rampant at 84 Lumber. Watch the somber 84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial below.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year.

