Posted: Feb 3 2017, 5:08am CST

 

Super Bowl Fans Can Watch it Live on Mars
Fans get to experience the important role that Houston has played in space exploration through Future Flight, a virtual reality tower drop. Photo Credit: GES
  • Super Bowl Fans are Going to Mars
 

Now visitors may engage in a VR trip to the Red Planet at the Super Bowl.

It is being said that over 100,000 visitors and one million having Houston as their provenance will throng the Super Bowl event which is currently taking place there.  

This comes under the aegis of IDEAS and the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee. An attraction featuring the “WOW” factor will be in vogue at the event. NASA and its partner GES not to mention the team at A.R.M. will get together to present the greatest infotainment VR journey of a lifetime. 

Both Houston’s space flight history and the future trip to Mars will figure in the new entertainment ride. Termed Future Flight the VR experience is one of a guided tour on a simulated spaceship to the Red Planet. 

"We are fortunate to be able to work with NASA and our team partners at GES, as well as the great ride team at A.R.M. to bring the story of Houston's important role in human spaceflight and the adventure of a Mars mission to life for our guests," said Bob Allen, chief storytelling officer of Orlando, FL-based IDEAS, which was selected by the Houston Host Committee as the lead to design and implement the Future Flight experience. 

Future Flight is actually "an out-of-this-world virtual reality experience, including a virtual reality tower-drop ride that takes guests on an excursion through space to Mars. Guests don VR goggles for the 2-minute ride, which concludes with a 64-foot vertical drop that transports riders back to Earth, landing on the 50-yard-line of Houston's NRG Stadium."

The visitors just have to don VR headsets for the 2 minute ride. A 64 feet drop is also part of the ride and it is an exciting and exhilarating thing indeed. GES played a pivotal role to bring this whole idea to fruition in a practical form. 

Houston is not only the ideal venue to host the Super Bowl but it also happens to be the birthplace of the space industry.

"Houston is the perfect city to host the big game, and this project really displays the ingenuity that the city is known for and the influence of the space industry as one of Houston's vital industries," said Jeff Snyder, account executive with GES.

"Future Flight is the first-ever drop tower with virtual reality. It's all custom designed to truly fit with Houston. We are grateful to be a part of this 'WOW' project, and to use our recognized creative and logistics capabilities to bring Future Flight to the 2017 Super Bowl LIVE fan festival in downtown Houston."

The time span during which this facility and VR ride is available to the public extends from January 28th, 2017 to February 5th, 2017. It will thus be a festival that will last a week and a half. Music, games and other fun-filled activities will be the order of the day.

The event is basically a celebration of all things connected with the city of Houston which lies in Texas. Most of the stuff that is found at the festive occasion has something or the other to do with multimedia.   

"Through Future Flight, fans get to experience the important role Houston has played in space exploration. We are bringing that legacy to life through this exhilarating experience. It's a story only Houston can tell because of Johnson Space Center and NASA's commercial partners," said Allen.

