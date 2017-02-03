Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

Travis Kalanick, the CEO of Uber, has announced in a memo to employees that he is stepping down from the business advisory council set up by President Trump. Kalanick has faced criticism for agreeing to work with the Trump administration and for what some thought was the company trying to make money over the weekend in San Francisco during the protests over Trump's immigration reforms.

The kickback over Uber's alleged attempt at money making resulted in a social media campaign calling for people to delete the Uber app. Uber maintains the stance that it was not trying to profit from the San Francisco protests and has apologized for any misunderstanding, but the call to delete the app has continued.

In his memo, the CEO stated that with the Trump ban on refugees and travel from certain countries that he felt the implication for being on that council was an endorsement of that policy.

"Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that," wrote Kalanick. "There are many ways we will continue to advocate for just change on immigration but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that."

With Uber leaving the council, you have to wonder if pressure from those who don't like President Trump's plans will result in other participants on the council dropping out. The full letter sent to employees is below:

Dear Team,

Earlier today I spoke briefly with the President about the immigration executive order and its issues for our community. I also let him know that I would not be able to participate on his economic council. Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.

I spent a lot of time thinking about this and mapping it to our values. There are a couple that are particularly relevant:

Inside Out - The implicit assumption that Uber (or I) was somehow endorsing the Administration’s agenda has created a perception-reality gap between who people think we are, and who we actually are.

Just Change - We must believe that the actions we take ultimately move the ball forward. There are many ways we will continue to advocate for just change on immigration but staying on the council was going to get in the way of that. The executive order is hurting many people in communities all across America. Families are being separated, people are stranded overseas and there’s a growing fear the U.S. is no longer a place that welcomes immigrants.

Immigration and openness to refugees is an important part of our country’s success and quite honestly to Uber’s. I am incredibly proud to work directly with people like Thuan and Emil, both of whom were refugees who came here to build a better life for themselves. I know it has been a tough week for many of you and your families, as well as many thousands of drivers whose stories are heartfelt and heart-wrenching.

Please know, your questions and stories on Tuesday, along with what I heard from drivers, have kept me resilient and reminded me of one of our most essential cultural values, Be Yourself. We will fight for the rights of immigrants in our communities so that each of us can be who we are with optimism and hope for the future.

Travis