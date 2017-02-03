Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

Lady Gaga is performing at this year’s Super Bowl 51 Halftime show. It was as big a news for the fans of the artist as it was for her fans.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

Lady Gaga is a performer who likes to make her statements when she is up on the stage and people and fans are anxious to find out what kind of statement she would be making during her performance on one of the biggest platforms in the U.S. at the NRG Stadium for the NFL final between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

While there have been rumors about what the artist will be doing during her Super Bowl performance and what she will be wearing, the biggest question was whether she will call out President Trump?

She was very active during the protests post-election when Donald Trump was elected as the President of the United States. She urged all her fans to protest Trump and his proposed policies.

She then continued to commit herself to the Super Bowl performance and many believe that she would actually initiate an anti-Trump chant in the middle of her performance. There were even rumors that NFL had forbidden her to mention Trump’s name which was confirmed to be false.

However, Lady Gaga revealed some details about the performance during an official interview with the press. While she revealed no exact details about the show she said in a statement that, “The only statements that I’ll be making during the half-time show are the ones that I have been consistently making during my career. I believe in a passion for inclusion, I believe in the spirit of equality, my performance will uphold those philosophies.”

She also assured the fans that it will be a performance for everyone. She wanted it to be a surprise for everyone so she was trying to keep it under wraps. She called her performance “athletic”.