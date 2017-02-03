Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

Revell is a name that most people who have built a model kit over the years will be familiar with. The company isn't all about model building kits though and has some cool new RC toys that will be on display at the Toy Fair this year. These RC toys fall into the Revell Control X-treme line and features several styles of remote controlled cars that feature a VR headset for control.

The vehicles themselves include the VR Racer that will sell for 109 euros. It features a camera on the roof to send live images directly to the drivers smartphone via an app and the smartphone can be worn on the face in an included VR headset. The car can reach speeds up to 25 km/h and is made for use outdoors. It has an axle that pops out in a crash and can be reattached. The car also has precise servo steering for a small turning circle. The VR Racer will launch in September.

The Offroader Safar model can reach speeds up to 25 km/h and has a working winch that can lift the vehicle up obstacles. It also has working headlights and lacks the VR headset, but is cheaper at 79,99 euros. The offroader "Hellraiser" is made for rough terrain with servo-assisted steering allowing it to fight over rough terrain, it will sell for 39,99 euros.

Revell also has the Plutonium buggy with a green color and speeds up to 25 km/h. It has a splash-proof chassis and sells for 59,99 euro. Trail Scout has big tires made for offroading and a price of 69,99 euro. The final RC car is a Swat SUV god for up to 25 km/h and appropriate for offroad use. It has a blue light and siren with a rpie of 79,99 euro.