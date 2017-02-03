 
 

Elon Musk Pens Letter Stating Why He Is Staying On President Trups Business Council

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 6:27am CST

 

Musk says he doesn't agree with the Presidents immigration order

We all know that Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX is a big twitter user. He took to twitter recently to post an image contain an open letter he has written explaining why he is on President Trump's business advisory council. In the letter Musk says that in the meeting "tomorrow" (the letter was published ten hours ago as of writing, presumably tomorrow means today) he and others will express their objections on the executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes on the policy.

Musk goes on to state that simply being on the council doesn't mean that he agrees with "actions by the Administration." Musk says that his goals in being on the council are to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy globally and to make humanity a multi-planet civilization.

Musk also notes that while he understands the perspective of those that object to him attending the meeting, he things that attendance will be for the greater good. Musk isn't alone in feeling pressure to stop participating in the business council set up by President Trump. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from the council writing in a memo to Uber employees, "Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that."

The Author

Shane McGlaun
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

