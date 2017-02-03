Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

The Samsung invites that went out last week to an event at MWC 2017 excited many because the hope was that it might be for the unveiling of the Galaxy S8 smartphone. Those hopes were for naught since the launch date for the S8 has been tipped for March. Word is now surfacing that the teasers for the MWC 2017 event are for the unveil of the Galaxy Tab S3.

The invites are for media and note that the event starts at 7PM CET and the doors will open at 6PM. Sources cited by the Korea Herald claim that the dark teaser image shows the bottom of the tablet and the contour of the home button and indicate that the tablet in question is the Tab S3.

However, word is that Samsung will tease the Galaxy S8 at the event showing off the smartphone in a video that spans about a minute. The launch of the Galaxy flagship phone normally happens at MWC, but this year that launch has been delayed as Samsung spends more time testing the device in hopes of preventing any issues such as those that led to the death of the Galaxy Note 7.

The Tab S3 tablet is expected to have a 9.6-inch screen, Snapdragon 820 chipset, 12MP camera on the back, and a 5MP front camera. The tablet will be offered in both LTE and WiFi only versions. The OS is tipped as Android 7.0 Nougat. One key design feature of the new tablet is a thin profile said to be 5.6mm thinner than the older version. Pricing is expected to be about $600.