Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

The Conjuring 2 was one of the major surprise hits of the year 2016. The summer release debuted to $40.4 million at the U.S. box office on a $40 million budget while its total came to $320.3 million worldwide.

The movie was a critical success as well with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as famous paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren in the sequel movie who travel to London to face a malevolent spirit and a demon haunting Madison Wolfe.

The sequel to the first Conjuring movie which was also a super success in the horror movie genre, The Conjuring 2’s success came with the news of two more movies, The Conjuring 3 and a spin-off for the character which played the evil force in The Conjuring 2 movie, The Nun.

Playing the demon Valak in the movie, the Nun was a source of speculation for many fans. Many called the character symbolic and discussed its significance as an attack on Lorraine’s faith.

While many think that the story of the character was explored in the movie already, a spin-off movie will explore the origins and the story of the demonized nun which later came to haunt the Warrens.

The movie recently got a director in Corin Hardy, according to Variety. Hardy directed 2015’s hit horror movie, The Hallow. Hardy is also attached to direct the Crow remake that might star Jason Mamoa.

The Nun has been written by is written by Gary Dauberman and James Wan. James Wan will also produce the movie with James Safran; who also produced the first two Conjuring movies.

The Nun is definitely set up for success as the first spin-off movie Annabelle based on the haunted doll which was featured in the first Conjuring movie also became a commercial success and is set up for a sequel.