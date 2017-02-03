 
 

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 7:43am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects
Getty Images
 

New concerns by congressional investigators appear about SpaceX rocket defects

Recent safety issues about space exploration technologies corporations attracted congressional investigators for future launches. There were cracks in the components of propulsion system, as stated by government and space officials.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Newly discovered data shows that there is a certain pattern of issue related to turbine blades that’s responsible for pumping fuel into rocket engines, according to WSJ. The government officials said that the GPO report will be released within next weeks that would be one of its type revealing defects in Falcon 9 rockets.

Cracks on rockets are real serious asthey can affect the safety levels and most of them need to be redesigned. The government warned space X that the cracks are risky to the manned flights.

Space X official said that, though we have updated the engines, but we will also redesign to avoid future issues. Space Xis working with NASA to update the engines.

Time is running off, because unmanned flights are already late for two weeks. The unmanned lunch will occur from Cape Canaveral, Fla., pad, after ground facilities’ tests. Space X’s will launch a rocket in mid-February from Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39.

Space X is looking for ways to speed up its launch operations. The company will launch more than 16 rockets to meet its commitment.

Space X’s falcon heavy is also delayed and will launch this year. Though, the space industry people were aware of cracks in Falcon 9 for several years, but the cracks continued during 2016’s experiments in September, confirmed by Robert Lightfoot, NASA’s acting administrator in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in the beginning of this week. NASA scientists are already informed about GAOs findings.

The issues are also threatening for space X’s manned capsules and the rival Boeing. According to GAO, both companies will miss their launch in 2018, as they don’t seem to meet the deadlines. GAO also revealed that the delay in design of falcon 9 is also because it’s late in getting certification from NASA for its booster.

Tests are going on to check the quality of parachutes in Boeing so that manned flights would be safe. Both companies are struggling hard to meet their commitment to NASA, according to which NASA may expect only one astronaut fatality in 270 flights.

Space X is also lacking federal lunch license, and the company is consistently in contact with FAA for 6 months to get the license from 39A. The Federal Aviation Administration says that once Space X completes all regulations of public safety and health, FAA will issue the license.

Space X will lunch NASA cargo mission in mid-February rather than the EchoStar satellite.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut&#039;s Gut Bacteria

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut's Gut Bacteria

10 minutes ago

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

23 minutes ago

Ceres May Have Vanishing Ice Volcanoes

Ceres May Have Vanishing Ice Volcanoes

2 hours ago

&quot;Agony Aunt&quot; To Give You Relationship Advice

"Agony Aunt" To Give You Relationship Advice

11 hours ago

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

4 minutes ago

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

15 minutes ago

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

57 minutes ago

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

1 hour ago

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

1 hour ago

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

1 hour ago

Tap turns everything you touch into a keyboard

Tap turns everything you touch into a keyboard

1 hour ago

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

2 hours ago

Super Bowl Fans Can Watch it Live on Mars

Super Bowl Fans Can Watch it Live on Mars

2 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

2 hours ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Brings Up Trump&#039;s Mexico Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Brings Up Trump's Mexico Wall

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Latest Science News

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut&#039;s Gut Bacteria

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut's Gut Bacteria

10 minutes ago

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

23 minutes ago

Ceres May Have Vanishing Ice Volcanoes

Ceres May Have Vanishing Ice Volcanoes

2 hours ago

&quot;Agony Aunt&quot; To Give You Relationship Advice

"Agony Aunt" To Give You Relationship Advice

11 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

4 minutes ago

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut&#039;s Gut Bacteria

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut's Gut Bacteria

10 minutes ago

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

15 minutes ago

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

23 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook