Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

Recent safety issues about space exploration technologies corporations attracted congressional investigators for future launches. There were cracks in the components of propulsion system, as stated by government and space officials.

Newly discovered data shows that there is a certain pattern of issue related to turbine blades that’s responsible for pumping fuel into rocket engines, according to WSJ. The government officials said that the GPO report will be released within next weeks that would be one of its type revealing defects in Falcon 9 rockets.

Cracks on rockets are real serious asthey can affect the safety levels and most of them need to be redesigned. The government warned space X that the cracks are risky to the manned flights.

Space X official said that, though we have updated the engines, but we will also redesign to avoid future issues. Space Xis working with NASA to update the engines.

Time is running off, because unmanned flights are already late for two weeks. The unmanned lunch will occur from Cape Canaveral, Fla., pad, after ground facilities’ tests. Space X’s will launch a rocket in mid-February from Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39.

Space X is looking for ways to speed up its launch operations. The company will launch more than 16 rockets to meet its commitment.

Space X’s falcon heavy is also delayed and will launch this year. Though, the space industry people were aware of cracks in Falcon 9 for several years, but the cracks continued during 2016’s experiments in September, confirmed by Robert Lightfoot, NASA’s acting administrator in an interview with The Wall Street Journal in the beginning of this week. NASA scientists are already informed about GAOs findings.

The issues are also threatening for space X’s manned capsules and the rival Boeing. According to GAO, both companies will miss their launch in 2018, as they don’t seem to meet the deadlines. GAO also revealed that the delay in design of falcon 9 is also because it’s late in getting certification from NASA for its booster.

Tests are going on to check the quality of parachutes in Boeing so that manned flights would be safe. Both companies are struggling hard to meet their commitment to NASA, according to which NASA may expect only one astronaut fatality in 270 flights.

Space X is also lacking federal lunch license, and the company is consistently in contact with FAA for 6 months to get the license from 39A. The Federal Aviation Administration says that once Space X completes all regulations of public safety and health, FAA will issue the license.

Space X will lunch NASA cargo mission in mid-February rather than the EchoStar satellite.