 
 

DC Fans Launch Petition For Zack Snyder To Direct The Batman Movie

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 7:51am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie
Credit: Getty Images
 

DC fans initiate a petition for Zack Snyder to take over as the director for The Batman movie

Just last Tuesday, Ben Affleck announced that he will be stepping down as the director of the upcoming The Batman movie. The actor had signed on to write, executive produce, direct and star in the movie following his portrayal of the Caped Crusader in the 2016’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Affleck commented that he wanted to concentrate on performing the role better and he felt like being the director was going to hinder that. He will continue as the star and producer of the movie.

While Ben stepped down, one thing was apparent that the movie was going to need a new director. Warner Bros. might be making considerations of their own but one DCEU fan, Jennifer Huneycutt seems to have a director for movie in mind.

Huneycutt started a petition on Change.org that the directing job for The Batman movie should go to director Zack Snyder.

The petition read, "On Tuesday, we received the news that Ben Affleck has officially stepped down from directing The Batman. It's a disappointment, since he's a fantastic director. The film will still have a lot of his influence, which is good news. However, the question now becomes: Who should be in the director's chair when cameras start rolling on The Batman? To me, the answer is obvious – Zack Snyder."

Huneycutt praised Snyder’s ability to translate the comic content on screen, his attention to detail and his quality of not asserting himself on the movies. She also pointed out that DCEU should not compromise on the quality of their movies by bringing in multiple directors.

She cited Suicide Squad as an example of the failure of other directors coming in on DC. The petition has already neared 1,500 signatures and Huneycutt might be getting more.

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

12 minutes ago

Star Wars Actor Diego Luna to Play Lead in Scarface Remake

Star Wars Actor Diego Luna to Play Lead in Scarface Remake

21 hours ago, 10:03am CST

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn to Star Together in Police Brutality Movie

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn to Star Together in Police Brutality Movie

22 hours ago, 9:14am CST

Mission Impossible 6 to Shoot in Paris

Mission Impossible 6 to Shoot in Paris

22 hours ago, 8:56am CST

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

8 minutes ago

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut&#039;s Gut Bacteria

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut's Gut Bacteria

18 minutes ago

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

24 minutes ago

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

31 minutes ago

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

1 hour ago

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

Elon Musk pens letter stating why he is staying on President Trups Business Council

1 hour ago

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

Revell Control X-treme RC cars are controlled with VR Headset

1 hour ago

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

2 hours ago

Tap turns everything you touch into a keyboard

Tap turns everything you touch into a keyboard

2 hours ago

Ceres May Have Vanishing Ice Volcanoes

Ceres May Have Vanishing Ice Volcanoes

2 hours ago

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

Uber CEO steps down from Trump advisory council

2 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Latest Movie News

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

12 minutes ago

Star Wars Actor Diego Luna to Play Lead in Scarface Remake

Star Wars Actor Diego Luna to Play Lead in Scarface Remake

21 hours ago, 10:03am CST

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn to Star Together in Police Brutality Movie

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn to Star Together in Police Brutality Movie

22 hours ago, 9:14am CST

Mission Impossible 6 to Shoot in Paris

Mission Impossible 6 to Shoot in Paris

22 hours ago, 8:56am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

8 minutes ago

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

12 minutes ago

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut&#039;s Gut Bacteria

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut's Gut Bacteria

18 minutes ago

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

24 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook