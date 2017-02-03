DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

Just last Tuesday, Ben Affleck announced that he will be stepping down as the director of the upcoming The Batman movie. The actor had signed on to write, executive produce, direct and star in the movie following his portrayal of the Caped Crusader in the 2016’s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Affleck commented that he wanted to concentrate on performing the role better and he felt like being the director was going to hinder that. He will continue as the star and producer of the movie.

While Ben stepped down, one thing was apparent that the movie was going to need a new director. Warner Bros. might be making considerations of their own but one DCEU fan, Jennifer Huneycutt seems to have a director for movie in mind.

Huneycutt started a petition on Change.org that the directing job for The Batman movie should go to director Zack Snyder.

The petition read, "On Tuesday, we received the news that Ben Affleck has officially stepped down from directing The Batman. It's a disappointment, since he's a fantastic director. The film will still have a lot of his influence, which is good news. However, the question now becomes: Who should be in the director's chair when cameras start rolling on The Batman? To me, the answer is obvious – Zack Snyder."

Huneycutt praised Snyder’s ability to translate the comic content on screen, his attention to detail and his quality of not asserting himself on the movies. She also pointed out that DCEU should not compromise on the quality of their movies by bringing in multiple directors.

She cited Suicide Squad as an example of the failure of other directors coming in on DC. The petition has already neared 1,500 signatures and Huneycutt might be getting more.