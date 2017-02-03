 
 

Weekend Camping Can Reset Your Body Clock For Better Sleep

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 8:03am CST

 

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep
Getty Images
  • Insomniacs ought to Camp out in the Great Outdoors for some Quality Sleep
 

All insomniacs ought to camp out in the Great Outdoors within tents beneath the clear blue sky for some quality sleep.

Introducing some natural sunlight into our lives along with the night canopy of stars may do wonders for our sleep cycles. It is the unnatural condition of being subjected to artificial lights and living in closed quarters in an indoor domestic environment that is responsible for much of today’s insomnia.

Following this routine of camping out in the Great Outdoors may heal disturbed bioryhthms and thus set our sleep cycles back to their normal day-night schedules. 

Nature is quite a healing force. It has a miraculous effect on modern people who have lost touch with their impulses and the simple bare necessities. Whether it is in the form of barefoot walking or getting soaking wet in the pouring rain, Nature is a beautiful source of inspiration.

There is just no comparison between Nature and culture. Going camping during the winter months is the perfect solution to sleeplessness. By breathing in the fresh air and feeling the sun’s rays on one’s body, one is truly restored to one’s original state of being a denizen of the earth.  

The thing is that our internal systems respond to the natural light-dark cycles in a very appropriate way. Once we get alienated from this pure way of living that our ancestors followed for 99% of our presence on the earth, a lot of things go wrong.

We toss and turn restlessly at night. Also we contract SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) and tend to have disturbed circadian rhythms. Yet the way out of all this does not lie in taking sleeping pills or even buying a softer pillow.

It lies in getting in touch with the earth and the seasons in the Great Outdoors. There is after all a reason why it is called the “Great Outdoors”. 

The hormone melatonin is responsible for sleep onset. It is only activated when we get some sunlight therapy. The time spent in the sun is not wasted since it prepares us for a session of restful, rejuvenating and re-energizing sleep at night.

Studies showed that those campers who pitched tents and slept beneath the open night sky and got plenty of sunlight had the best and most refreshing sleep.

Artificial lights and especially the light emanating from computer screens tend to confuse our bodies and lead us down the path of insomnia.

The body clock depends upon the broad seasonal shifts. It does not know about the latest modern conditions which have been extant for a mere 1% of our entire history on the planet.   

Findings of this research published in the journal Current Biology.

