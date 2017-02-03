 
 

Robbie Sheehan And Ronan Raftery To Star In Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 8:09am CST

 

Credit: Getty Images
 

Peter Jackson’s adaptation of Mortal Engines cast Robbie Sheehan in main role while Ronan Rafferty to star in supporting role

Philip Reeves’ novel series Mortal Engines can be called a dream project of Peter Jackson. The filmmaker acquired the rights of the content from Scholastic in 2001.

He has been working with Frank Walsh to bring the movie to the big screen and progress was finally made on that front when Ken Kamins brought the project to MRC.

Universal and MRC then signed on to produce the movie with Zane Weiner, Amanda Walker, and Deborah Forte will be serving as producers, along with Walsh and Jackson. Kamins will executive produce, while Boyens co-produces.Jackson, Frank Walsh, and Philippa Boyens will co-write the screenplay for the movie.

In recent announcement, it was revealed that Christian Rivers wil be directing. The movie will reportedly start production in Jackson’s native land, New Zealand during spring.

Once the behind the camera crew was confirmed, the next step was the casting and the studios and producers have already made a move.

According to recent reports, Robbie Sheehan has been cast to star in a lead role while Ronan Raftery will be playing a supporting role in the movie, according to Variety. The details of their characters are yet to be revealed.

Reeve's series of children's novels on which the movie is based on, takes place in a steampunk post-apocalyptic future where cities are mobile and perambulate the planet devouring each other for fuel.

The system is amusingly called Municipal Darwinism. The St Paul's Cathedral-topped London is the strongest of these Traction Cities, in a world where "old tech" is extremely sought after.

The first part Mortal Engines involves an assassination attempt within the Historians Guild; the challenging of apprentice Historian Tom Natsworthy's value system, when he gets stranded overboard his beloved London with the revenge-bent Hester Shaw; and the Terminator-ish "stalker" Shrike.

The movie is set for a December, 2018 release.

