Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

The Super Bowl 2017 will be jam packed with the best commercials of the year again. Advertisers have spent over $5 million for 30 seconds of Super Bowl air time on Fox. The Super Bowl 2017 kicks off at 6:30pm ET and right before kick off the first Super Bowl commercial of 2017 will air.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The 90 second Ford Super Bowl commercial will be welcoming Super Bowl fans to the Big Game just before kick off. Ford's image commercial is solid, but not one of the stand out Super Bowl commercials released so far.

This year Super Bowl commercials are political. Some unintentional and some intentional. The Budweiser Super Bowl 2017 ad, telling the story of its immigrant founder, got political by accident. Because of Trump's immigration ban, the Budweiser commercial looks like making a statement against the ban.

The 84 Lumber Super Bowl commercial is making an intentional statement against President Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, stirring up controversy. The initial version of the ad has been rejected by Fox, because it was too political. Now 84 Lumber is keeping the controversial parts in an online only version of their commercial.

German car maker Audi has also a political theme, but its less controversial. Audi is promoting gender equality rights with the Audi Super Bowl 2017 ad titled Daughter. The absolute coolest Super Bowl 2017 commercial comes from Mercedes. The Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 ad stars Peter Fonda and the Coen Brothers directed - enough said.

In the Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 commercial a ghost dog appears, making this Anheuser-Busch beer ad one of the coolest Super Bowl LI ads to watch. A slick looking Justin Bieber makes the T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 commercial one of the coolest in this year's line-up.

The Honda Super Bowl 2017 commercial "Year Books" is a surprisingly great commercial that deserves to be called cool. It's special effects and long list of celebrities makes the Honda Super Bowl LI ad one of the coolest. The funniest Super Bowl 2017 commercials include the Kia Super Bowl 2017 ad starring Melissa McCarthy and the Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 ad featuring the one and only John Malkovich. The sexiest Super Bowl 2017 commercial so far is the Yellow Tail Super Bowl 2017 ad. The first wine Super Bowl commercial in decades stars Australian bombshell Ellie Gonsalves. The Super Bowl 2017 commercials with the most action include the Mobile Strike Super Bowl 2017 commercial with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial starring Gal Gadot and Jason Statham.

The best Super Bowl 2017 commercial mentioned above are all available below for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 commercials online in our comprehensive Super Bowl LI ad list. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. There are still many Super Bowl 2017 ads that have not been released. Like last year, the Super Bowl 2017 commercials are featuring many celebrities. More Super Bowl 2017 News.

The Best Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30pm ET.