 
 

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full Of Action And Sexy

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 10:32am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy
 

The Super Bowl weekend is almost here. Dozens of Super Bowl commercials have been released ahead of the Big Game. Here are the best ones.

The Super Bowl 2017 will be jam packed with the best commercials of the year again. Advertisers have spent over $5 million for 30 seconds of Super Bowl air time on Fox. The Super Bowl 2017 kicks off at 6:30pm ET and right before kick off the first Super Bowl commercial of 2017 will air. 

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The 90 second Ford Super Bowl commercial will be welcoming Super Bowl fans to the Big Game just before kick off. Ford's image commercial is solid, but not one of the stand out Super Bowl commercials released so far.

This year Super Bowl commercials are political. Some unintentional and some intentional. The Budweiser Super Bowl 2017 ad, telling the story of its immigrant founder, got political by accident. Because of Trump's immigration ban, the Budweiser commercial looks like making a statement against the ban. 

The 84 Lumber Super Bowl commercial is making an intentional statement against President Trump's plans to build a wall on the Mexican border, stirring up controversy. The initial version of the ad has been rejected by Fox, because it was too political. Now 84 Lumber is keeping the controversial parts in an online only version of their commercial.

German car maker Audi has also a political theme, but its less controversial. Audi is promoting gender equality rights with the Audi Super Bowl 2017 ad titled Daughter. The absolute coolest Super Bowl 2017 commercial comes from Mercedes. The Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl 2017 ad stars Peter Fonda and the Coen Brothers directed - enough said.

In the Bud Light Super Bowl 2017 commercial a ghost dog appears, making this Anheuser-Busch beer ad one of the coolest Super Bowl LI ads to watch. A slick looking Justin Bieber makes the T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 commercial one of the coolest in this year's line-up.

The Honda Super Bowl 2017 commercial "Year Books" is a surprisingly great commercial that deserves to be called cool. It's special effects and long list of celebrities makes the Honda Super Bowl LI ad one of the coolest. The funniest Super Bowl 2017 commercials include the Kia Super Bowl 2017 ad starring Melissa McCarthy and the Squarespace Super Bowl 2017 ad featuring the one and only John Malkovich. The sexiest Super Bowl 2017 commercial so far is the Yellow Tail Super Bowl 2017 ad. The first wine Super Bowl commercial in decades stars Australian bombshell  Ellie Gonsalves. The Super Bowl 2017 commercials with the most action include the Mobile Strike Super Bowl 2017 commercial with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial starring Gal Gadot and Jason Statham.

The best Super Bowl 2017 commercial mentioned above are all available below for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 commercials online in our comprehensive Super Bowl LI ad list. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. There are still many Super Bowl 2017 ads that have not been released. Like last year, the Super Bowl 2017 commercials are featuring many celebrities. More Super Bowl 2017 News.

The Best Super Bowl 2017 Commercials

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30pm ET.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

4 hours ago

Super Bowl Fans Can Watch it Live on Mars

Super Bowl Fans Can Watch it Live on Mars

5 hours ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Brings Up Trump&#039;s Mexico Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Brings Up Trump's Mexico Wall

6 hours ago

Honda Super Bowl Ad 2017 Brings Celebrity Yearbook Photos to Life

Honda Super Bowl Ad 2017 Brings Celebrity Yearbook Photos to Life

7 hours ago

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

8 minutes ago

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

21 minutes ago

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

2 hours ago

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

2 hours ago

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

DC Fans Launch Petition for Zack Snyder to Direct The Batman Movie

2 hours ago

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

Congress Investigators Reportedly Concerned About SpaceX Rocket Defects

2 hours ago

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

Conjuring 2 Spinoff The Nun Gets Director Corin Hardy

2 hours ago

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut&#039;s Gut Bacteria

Spaceflight Changes Astronaut's Gut Bacteria

2 hours ago

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

Nicki Minaj Loses $175000 in L.A. Mansion Burglary

3 hours ago

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

Mars Confirmed to Have 2 Billion Years of Volcanic Activity

3 hours ago

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung MWC Teaser tipped to be for the Galaxy Tab S3

3 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Super Bowl

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

Lady Gaga Says her Super Bowl Halftime Show Will be About Inclusion

4 hours ago

Super Bowl Fans Can Watch it Live on Mars

Super Bowl Fans Can Watch it Live on Mars

5 hours ago

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Brings Up Trump&#039;s Mexico Wall

84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Brings Up Trump's Mexico Wall

6 hours ago

Honda Super Bowl Ad 2017 Brings Celebrity Yearbook Photos to Life

Honda Super Bowl Ad 2017 Brings Celebrity Yearbook Photos to Life

7 hours ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

Rocket League Original Minis Pull-Back Racers Coming This Spring

8 minutes ago

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

21 minutes ago

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson&#039;s Mortal Engines

Robbie Sheehan and Ronan Raftery to Star in Peter Jackson's Mortal Engines

2 hours ago

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

Weekend Camping can Reset Your Body Clock for Better Sleep

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook