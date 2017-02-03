 
 

Sleep Deprivation Stops Brain From Forming New Memories

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 10:12am CST

 

Getty Images
  • Sleep deprivation handicaps the brain's ability to form new memories
 

Scientists have discovered that sleep allows us to forget things and refresh our memories.

Mice were studied in a lab setting to see whether sleep recalibrates the brain cells for the sake of an optimum memory bank.

The refreshing thing that is sleep allows the animals to preserve their learning experiences and hone them to a razor blade for further use the next day. The recalibration methodology is a natural one and sleep aids such as pills only serve to mess up the process. 

Also lack of sleep so that the sleep debt accumulates and sleep problems such as chronic insomnia get in the way of healing and recovery from the wear and tear of everyday life on the nervous system.

Not only in mice but also in human beings, the brain can only take so much information overload. Beyond a certain limit, it needs to empty its cup and thus recalibrate itself.

When you undergo chronic sleeplessness and forgo a good night’s rest on a long-term basis, you compromise your memory stores. The study appeared in the journal Science on Feb. 3.  

Information is localized in the synaptic endings. These are the linkages of the neurons in the brain. On the relay side of these synapses, neurotransmitters fire their messages.

Meanwhile on the receptive side, the proteins send the commands onwards towards their destination. Experiments have shown that the proteins on the receptive side can be toggled with consequent effects in the brains of the mice.

Memories are encoded in these synapses. In the waking state, these mice tend to carry maximum loads of information and data received from the five senses. This has a result which is known for adding to the creature’s world-weariness. Memory too is compromised as a result. 

The study showed that sleep empties the rubbish bin of the brain as far as toxins and memory traces are concerned. The brain maintains its homeostasis.

It seems that the batteries of one’s consciousness need to be recharged time after time. The synaptic protein known as “Homer1a” was available in scads in the brains of sleeping mice.

The hormonal cocktail and medley of neurotransmitters and catecholamines results in the recalibration process. Sleep is not only a great blessing, it is a vital need of every organism.

In human beings, the problem seems to be their artificial technology which interferes with their otherwise stable sleep cycles. While sleep is still pretty much a mystery, some of the functions it fulfills have been laid bare.

Memory formation and renewal not to mention removal of toxic stuff from both body and brain are the major things it accomplishes every night you go to bed for some shut-eye.  

