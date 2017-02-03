Subaru Debuts 2018 Legacy at 2017 Chicago Auto Show

The new 2018 Subaru has been debuted by the company this week. The car has been given a number of new features including the new look of front and rear.

Don't Miss: All Super Bowl 2017 Facts: Teams, Halftime Show, Ads and more

Both of these have been re designed, making the 2018 Subaru look sportier than ever. The interior of the car has been redesigned as well. It has gotten premium metal inside making it more unique than ever.

The car’s mechanism has been updated as well making its drive smooth and quite. The 2018 Subaru will come with interface and infotainment system utilities such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The car has been given a brand new feature of Steering Responsive LED Headlight system. Along with that it has been given a multimedia update as well.

Subaru is a legacy company that has made its place on the top of charts for record breaking sales for the past eight years. The car has gotten the resale value which is pretty much better than others too.

The upcoming mid-sized sedan Legacy is one of the most famous cars made by the company. The car will go on sale this year in summers after it makes its official debut in the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

The car will be available in 2.5i model with a powerful and efficient 175bhp 2.5 liter 4-cylinder BOXER engine. Other than that the options of 3.6 liter engine with 256bhp BOXER engine will be available too.

The car will be featured with Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring system too. It will be available in all wheel drive option in its trims which will include standard, Premium and Sport.