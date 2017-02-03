 
 

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes And Gags To Replay Ad

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 11:36am CST

 

GoDaddy Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Top 10 Memes and Gags to Replay Ad
 

The GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 ad is packed with internet memes and gags. Here the best 10 to look out for.

The new GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 commercial introduces a new character who personifies the Internet. The thirty-second spot is light hearted and has a great vibe. GoDaddy jam-packed the commercial with internet memes and gags. 

The GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 commercial features cats on iRobot Roomba vacuum robots, the dress, a sneezing panda and a nod to the Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing. The internet company's intention is to make Super Bowl viewers watch the ad again and again to spot all memes. 

We have watched the GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 commercial over and over again to make sure we find all noteworthy memes and gags. Find below the top 10 memes that are worthwhile to make you re-watch the GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 ad.

Top 10 GoDaddy Super Bowl Ad Memes and Gags

1. Bottle Flip
The first thing the internet does after hitting snooze is doing a bottle flip, a nod to the Dude Perfect. 

2. Ice Bucket Challenge
The Internet's way of taking a shower is the viral hit of 2014.

3. Head Body HTML Tag Tattoo
The Internet's skin is heavily tattooed. The </head><body> HTML tattoo on his neck stands out as the funniest. There are real people that have that tattoo out there. It's not an invention of GoDaddy.

5. RIP Floppy Disc
Young people don't know anymore what a 3.5" Floppy Disc is. The Internet has a tattoo of a floppy disc on his upper chest. Floppy Disc production stopped in 2009.

5. The Dress
The Internet picks two dresses out of the closet. One is blue and one is gold. A photo of a dress has driven the internet crazy in 2015. People argued over whether the dress is black and blue or white and gold.

6. Cats on Roombas
Videos of cats that enjoy riding a iRobot Roomba vacuum robot have been viral since as early as 2009.

7. Sneezing Panda
Pandas can do what they want, they always look cute. Chinese Zoos are continuously upload Panda videos. A video of a sneezing baby Panda from 2009 has over 10m views and is hilarious to watch.

8. Grace Hopper Celebration
The Internet's backpack has a button that reads GHC17. The button refers to the Grace Hopper Celebration. The Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing is the world's largest gathering of women technologists. It is produced by the Anita Borg Institute and presented in partnership with ACM.

9. Cookie, hashtag and emoji Tattoos
When the Internet spots the hedge artists, he reveals a cookie tattoo, hashtag #Bicep and emoji tattoo.

10. Rick Rolling
Close to the end GoDaddy is Rick rolling Super Bowl viewers as Rick Astley's song "Never Gonna Give You Up" plays in the car radio. Rick Rolling was a viral prank starting in 2007. The meme was bait and switch link that led unsuspecting internet users to Rick Astley's music video of "Never Gonna Give You Up"

Watch the GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

