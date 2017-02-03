2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Entry List Revealed

The ACO just launched a new kind of format for Le Mans through which thousands of viewers were able to interact and share their thoughts on the event. The unveiling included the experience of direct sharing of news with over 75,000 web spectators.

The unveiling included the list of entries that will be included in FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) and the Le Mans 24 hours. The viewers were able to interact with the official team and to inquire about anything they wanted to about the event.

The event will start from 17th June where 60 cars will take part in the 85th Le Mans 24 hour’sevent and the third round of FIA WEC along with the high point of the world motor racing calendar.

These events will be split in four categories including the 6 LM P1s (Le Mans Prototype 1), 25 LM P2s (Le Mans Prototype 2), 13 LM GTE Pros and 16 LM GTE Am.

In the category of LM P1, Toyota has hacked all the right kind of places by entering its super power hybrids in the race. The TS050-Hybrids will make its way in the lap and will race against the Porsche. Porsche had won the last two times and is now making effort for a third time too.

The LM P2 will have a number of 25 new cars. New regulations of the race has introduced new engines. A number of cars will have Gibson Engine in them.

The LM GTE Pro will showcase the new Porsche 911 RSR along with a new Aston Martin. So there will be a lot of new things to look for in this domain.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest:

“Endurance is in very good health and the 2017 season looks full of promise. Today, we discovered the three great entry lists for the ELMS, the FIA WEC and of course the Le Mans 24 Hours. The on-track spectacle will be absolutely fantastic with duels among top-class drivers and all-out rivalry between the competitors. All the ingredients that make up the ADN of endurance have been combined for 2017. The field for the Le Mans 24 Hours is particularly rich with 16 nationalities from the four corners of the world and a host of teams, most of which race in our continental series in Europe, the United States and Asia thanks to the Asian Le Mans Series, which has really taken off! It is all proof of the success of the endurance pyramid so dear to the ACO. The 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours promise us a great spectacle on the track as well as a week’s festivities to be enjoyed to the full!”



Vincent Beaumesnil, Sport Manager of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest:

“Once again this year the field entered for the Le Mans 24 Hours is an exceptional one. Thirty-one prototypes and 29 GTs will be at the start on 17th June. In the blue-riband category there will be a duel which, I’m sure, will mark the history of the race as so many others did in the past. This year the Le Mans 24-Hours entry is an exceptional one. There are 31 prototypes and the field in LM P2 is a really impressive one with 25 cars, a record in terms of numbers. We’re very happy with this success that’s been made possible by an innovative set of regulations and very quick cars. Porsche with its new GT will get involved in the battle with the other four manufacturers in LM GTE Pro. And LM GTE Am devoted to gentlemen drivers has attracted 16 cars. From a sportsmanlike point of view the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours look like providing a race packed with excitement.”

FOX networks will do the live coverage of 24 Hours of Le Mans 2017 which is set for June 17-18. Complete entry list with drivers is given below:

LMP1

Timo Bernhard GER Porsche 919 Hybrid

Neel Jani GER Porsche 919 Hybrid

Sebastien Buemi JPN Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid

Mike Conway JPN Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid

Stephane Sarrazin JPN Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid

Robert Kubica AUT ENSO CLM P1/01 NISMO



LMP2

Nelson Piquet Jr SUI Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 Gibson

Nicholas Prost SUI Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 Gibson

Tor Graves CHN CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07 Gibson

Roberto Gonzalez CHN CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07 Gibson

Roman Rusinov RUS G-Drive Oreca 07 Gibson

Francois Perrodo FRA TDS Racing Oreca 07 Gibson

Stephane Richelmi FRA Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 Gibson

Nicholas Lapierre FRA Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 Gibson

David Cheng CHN Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson

Ho-Pin Tung CHN Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson

Patrice Lafargue FRA IDEC Sport Ligier JSP217 Gibson

Memo Rojas RUS G-Drive Oreca 07 Gibson

Fabien Barthez FRA Panis Barthez Competition Ligier JSP217 Gibson

Mikhail Aleshin RUS SMP Racing Dallara P217 Gibson

Jan Lammers NED Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217 Gibson

William Owen USA United Autosports Ligier JSP217 Gibson

Chris Hoy PHI Eurasia Ligier JSP217 Gibson

Nigel Moore GBR Tockwith Ligier JSP217 Gibson

James Allen FRA Graff Oreca 07 Gibson

Enzo Guibbert FRA Graff Oreca 07 Gibson

Ben Keating USA Riley MK30 Gibson

Mark Patterson POR Algarve Pro Racing Ligier JSP217 Gibson

Cetilar Villorba Corse ITA Roberto Lacorte Dallara P217 Gibson

Miroslav Kanopka SVK Roberto Lacorte Dallara P217 Gibson

GTE Pro

James Calado ITA AF CORSE Ferrari 488

Davide Rigon ITA AF CORSE Ferrari 488

Andy Priaulx USA Chip Ganassi Ford GT

Stefan Mucke USA Chip Ganassi Ford GT

Richard Lietz GER Porsche GT 911 RSR

Michael Christensen GER Porsche GT 911 RSR

Nicki Thiim GBR Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage V8

Darren Turner GBR Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage V8

Oliver Gavin USA Corvette Racing C7R

Jan Magnussen USA Corvette Racing C7R

Joey Hand USA Chip Ganassi Ford GT

Ryan Briscoe USA Chip Ganassi Ford GT

Toni Vilander USA Risi Ferrari 488

GTE Am

Thomas Flohr SUI Spirit of Race Ferrari 458 Italia

Weng Sun Mok SIN Clearwater Ferrari 458 Italia

Christian Ried USA Proton Dempsey Porsche 911 RSR

Waintwright GBR Gulf Porsche 911 RSR

Dalla Lana GBR Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage

Ricky Taylor FRA Larbre Chevrolet Corvette C7

Duncan Cameron SUI Spirit of Race Ferrari 458 Italia

Matthew Griffin SIN Clearwater Ferrari 458 Italia

Cooper Mac Neil USA Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia

Christina Nielsen USA Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia

Riccardo Ragazzi SUI DH Racing Ferrari 458 Italia

Robert Smith GBR JMW Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia

Wolf Henzler GER Proton Porsche 911 RSR

Patrick Long GER Proton Porsche 911 RSR

Salih Yoluc USA TF Sport Ferrari 458 Italia

Andrew Howard GBR Beechdean Aston Martin V8 Vantage