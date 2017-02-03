 
 

2017 Le Mans 24 Hours Entry List Revealed

Credit: Getty Images
  • 24 Hours of Le Mans: A must Experience to look forward to!
 

Expect greatness from the duel of cars on the laps in racing including Porsche, Toyota and many others.

The ACO just launched a new kind of format for Le Mans through which thousands of viewers were able to interact and share their thoughts on the event. The unveiling included the experience of direct sharing of news with over 75,000 web spectators.

The unveiling included the list of entries that will be included in FIA World Endurance Championship (FIA WEC) and the Le Mans 24 hours. The viewers were able to interact with the official team and to inquire about anything they wanted to about the event.

The event will start from 17th June where 60 cars will take part in the 85th Le Mans 24 hour’sevent and the third round of FIA WEC along with the high point of the world motor racing calendar.

These events will be split in four categories including the 6 LM P1s (Le Mans Prototype 1), 25 LM P2s (Le Mans Prototype 2), 13 LM GTE Pros and 16 LM GTE Am.

In the category of LM P1, Toyota has hacked all the right kind of places by entering its super power hybrids in the race. The TS050-Hybrids will make its way in the lap and will race against the Porsche. Porsche had won the last two times and is now making effort for a third time too.

The LM P2 will have a number of 25 new cars. New regulations of the race has introduced new engines. A number of cars will have Gibson Engine in them.

The LM GTE Pro will showcase the new Porsche 911 RSR along with a new Aston Martin. So there will be a lot of new things to look for in this domain.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest:

“Endurance is in very good health and the 2017 season looks full of promise. Today, we discovered the three great entry lists for the ELMS, the FIA WEC and of course the Le Mans 24 Hours. The on-track spectacle will be absolutely fantastic with duels among top-class drivers and all-out rivalry between the competitors. All the ingredients that make up the ADN of endurance have been combined for 2017. The field for the Le Mans 24 Hours is particularly rich with 16 nationalities from the four corners of the world and a host of teams, most of which race in our continental series in Europe, the United States and Asia thanks to the Asian Le Mans Series, which has really taken off! It is all proof of the success of the endurance pyramid so dear to the ACO. The 2017 Le Mans 24 Hours promise us a great spectacle on the track as well as a week’s festivities to be enjoyed to the full!”


Vincent Beaumesnil, Sport Manager of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest:

“Once again this year the field entered for the Le Mans 24 Hours is an exceptional one. Thirty-one prototypes and 29 GTs will be at the start on 17th June. In the blue-riband category there will be a duel which, I’m sure, will mark the history of the race as so many others did in the past. This year the Le Mans 24-Hours entry is an exceptional one. There are 31 prototypes and the field in LM P2 is a really impressive one with 25 cars, a record in terms of numbers. We’re very happy with this success that’s been made possible by an innovative set of regulations and very quick cars. Porsche with its new GT will get involved in the battle with the other four manufacturers in LM GTE Pro. And LM GTE Am devoted to gentlemen drivers has attracted 16 cars. From a sportsmanlike point of view the 85th Le Mans 24 Hours look like providing a race packed with excitement.”

FOX networks will do the live coverage of 24 Hours of Le Mans 2017 which is set for June 17-18. Complete entry list with drivers is given below:

LMP1

Timo Bernhard       GER Porsche 919 Hybrid 
Neel Jani                GER Porsche 919 Hybrid 
Sebastien Buemi    JPN Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid 
Mike Conway JPN Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid 
Stephane Sarrazin JPN Toyota Gazoo Racing TS050 Hybrid
Robert Kubica        AUT    ENSO CLM P1/01 NISMO 

LMP2

Nelson Piquet Jr          SUI    Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 Gibson 
Nicholas Prost             SUI     Vaillante Rebellion Oreca 07 Gibson 
Tor Graves                  CHN   CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07 Gibson 
Roberto Gonzalez       CHN   CEFC Manor TRS Oreca 07 Gibson 
Roman Rusinov          RUS    G-Drive Oreca 07 Gibson 
Francois Perrodo        FRA    TDS Racing Oreca 07 Gibson 
Stephane Richelmi     FRA    Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 Gibson 
Nicholas Lapierre       FRA    Signatech Alpine Matmut Alpine A470 Gibson 
David Cheng              CHN    Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson 
Ho-Pin Tung              CHN    Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 Gibson 
Patrice Lafargue        FRA    IDEC Sport Ligier JSP217 Gibson
Memo Rojas RUS    G-Drive Oreca 07 Gibson
Fabien Barthez    FRA    Panis Barthez Competition Ligier JSP217 Gibson
Mikhail Aleshin    RUS    SMP Racing Dallara P217 Gibson
Jan Lammers    NED    Racing Team Nederland Dallara P217 Gibson
William Owen    USA    United Autosports Ligier JSP217 Gibson
Chris Hoy    PHI    Eurasia Ligier JSP217 Gibson
Nigel Moore    GBR    Tockwith Ligier JSP217 Gibson
James Allen FRA    Graff Oreca 07 Gibson
Enzo Guibbert FRA    Graff Oreca 07 Gibson
Ben Keating    USA    Riley MK30 Gibson
Mark Patterson    POR    Algarve Pro Racing Ligier JSP217 Gibson
Cetilar Villorba Corse    ITA    Roberto Lacorte Dallara P217 Gibson
Miroslav Kanopka    SVK    Roberto Lacorte Dallara P217 Gibson

GTE Pro

James Calado    ITA    AF CORSE Ferrari 488 
Davide Rigon    ITA    AF CORSE Ferrari 488 
Andy Priaulx    USA    Chip Ganassi Ford GT 
Stefan Mucke    USA    Chip Ganassi Ford GT 
Richard Lietz    GER    Porsche GT 911 RSR 
Michael Christensen    GER    Porsche GT 911 RSR 
Nicki Thiim    GBR    Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage V8 
Darren Turner    GBR    Aston Martin Racing – Aston Martin Vantage V8 
Oliver Gavin    USA    Corvette Racing C7R
Jan Magnussen    USA    Corvette Racing C7R
Joey Hand    USA    Chip Ganassi Ford GT
Ryan Briscoe    USA    Chip Ganassi Ford GT
Toni Vilander    USA    Risi Ferrari 488

GTE Am

Thomas Flohr    SUI    Spirit of Race Ferrari 458 Italia 
Weng Sun Mok    SIN    Clearwater Ferrari 458 Italia 
Christian Ried    USA    Proton Dempsey Porsche 911 RSR
Waintwright    GBR    Gulf Porsche 911 RSR
Dalla Lana    GBR    Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage
Ricky Taylor    FRA    Larbre Chevrolet Corvette C7
Duncan Cameron    SUI    Spirit of Race Ferrari 458 Italia
Matthew Griffin    SIN    Clearwater Ferrari 458 Italia
Cooper Mac Neil    USA    Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia
Christina Nielsen    USA    Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 458 Italia
Riccardo Ragazzi    SUI    DH Racing Ferrari 458 Italia
Robert Smith    GBR    JMW Motorsport Ferrari 458 Italia
Wolf Henzler    GER    Proton Porsche 911 RSR
Patrick Long    GER    Proton Porsche 911 RSR
Salih Yoluc    USA    TF Sport Ferrari 458 Italia
Andrew Howard    GBR    Beechdean Aston Martin V8 Vantage

