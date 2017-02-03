Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

The Wonderful Company runs again a Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl commercial during the Big Game this Sunday. Wonderful Pistachios returns to the Super Bowl for the third time with a new commercial that’s part of the brand’s biggest “Get Crackin’” advertising campaign ever, featuring Ernie the Elephant.

The Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 commercial stars Ernie. This pistachio-loving, health-conscious, hilarious, computer-generated spokes-elephant who refuses to work for peanuts, is voiced by WWE Superstar John Cena (“Trainwreck,” Fox’s “American Grit”).

In the commercial Ernie is destroying a treadmill in a gym. Watch the Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.

Wonderful Pistachios released another commercial that shows Ernie at the grocery store.

“Whether you’re a sports fanatic, armchair quarterback or game day snacker, viewers will relate to Ernie’s humorous attempt to get in shape at the gym with Wonderful Pistachios,” said Cena. “As one of the lowest-calorie and highest protein nuts, Wonderful Pistachios offers game day viewers a healthy and delicious alternative to typical sports snacks.”

The commercial was created by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency. Ernie the Elephant was animated by Moving Picture Company (MPC), the Academy Award-winning global creative studio behind VFX for Disney’s recent hit film “The Jungle Book.”

“Since Ernie made his debut this fall, not only has sales volume increased 35 percent, he’s become a big deal, hanging out with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, jet-setting, and partying with the Squirrel Sisters, all while expressing his love for pistachios,” said Michael Perdigao, president, Wonderful Agency. “The Super Bowl is the perfect place for Ernie to show off his workout regimen, while consumers are working on their game day snacks.

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio and almond grower and processor. Located in California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds owns, cultivates and harvests more than 65,000 acres of pistachio and almond orchards.

