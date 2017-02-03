 
 

Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 11:59am CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

The new Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl ad stars Ernie the elephant.

The Wonderful Company runs again a Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl commercial during the Big Game this Sunday. Wonderful Pistachios returns to the Super Bowl for the third time with a new commercial that’s part of the brand’s biggest “Get Crackin’” advertising campaign ever, featuring Ernie the Elephant.

The Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 commercial stars Ernie. This pistachio-loving, health-conscious, hilarious, computer-generated spokes-elephant who refuses to work for peanuts,  is voiced by WWE Superstar John Cena (“Trainwreck,” Fox’s “American Grit”).

In the commercial Ernie is destroying a treadmill in a gym. Watch the Wonderful Pistachios Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.

Wonderful Pistachios released another commercial that shows Ernie at the grocery store.

“Whether you’re a sports fanatic, armchair quarterback or game day snacker, viewers will relate to Ernie’s humorous attempt to get in shape at the gym with Wonderful Pistachios,” said Cena. “As one of the lowest-calorie and highest protein nuts, Wonderful Pistachios offers game day viewers a healthy and delicious alternative to typical sports snacks.”

The commercial was created by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency. Ernie the Elephant was animated by Moving Picture Company (MPC), the Academy Award-winning global creative studio behind VFX for Disney’s recent hit film “The Jungle Book.” 

“Since Ernie made his debut this fall, not only has sales volume increased 35 percent, he’s become a big deal, hanging out with Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, jet-setting, and partying with the Squirrel Sisters, all while expressing his love for pistachios,” said Michael Perdigao, president, Wonderful Agency. “The Super Bowl is the perfect place for Ernie to show off his workout regimen, while consumers are working on their game day snacks. 

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio and almond grower and processor. Located in California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds owns, cultivates and harvests more than 65,000 acres of pistachio and almond orchards. 

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

 

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

