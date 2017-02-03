Top Spring Break Destinations for 2017

During the colder months of February, people start thinking about where they want to go for Spring Break. Whether your week-long holiday is in March or April this year, it is something that college students, teachers, and many others look forward to each year. Still, there are many places in the world and some aren't the best place for you to go on Spring Break. Whether it is because it is too expensive during this time of the year, the weather isn't great, or there just isn't enough to do, not all Spring Break locations are equal.

Here are some of the best according to various travel websites, Twitter, Tumblr, and Pinterest:

Austin

It probably isn't the first place you think of when you think of a party, but Austin is really emerging as a party town. Add that to the fact that SXSW (South by Southwest Festival) comes into town in March and the warmer temperatures, it is a great place for people who aren't looking to go to the beach. Plus, there is a lot to do all over town with live music at every corner and tons of bars.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

This is a traditional Spring Break location, but there is a reason people keep going back. This beach town at the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula has been a popular vacation spot for years. This is where the party is, which tons of free flowing drinks, beautiful weather, and all-inclusive resorts. You will also find golf courses, high-end shopping, and beautiful beaches to relax on when you are a bit hungover. Make sure to take the leap and get into that all-inclusive resort, you'll save money.

Las Vegas

lIf you are over 21 and can gamble, Las Vegas is another great place to go for Sring Break. The Strip, which is a 2.5-mile stretch that is packed with casinos, has 70,000 hotel rooms. During the Spring Break season, they are packed with tons of bikini and swimming suit clad people. Las Vegas is well known for wild parties, but they become absolutely crazy during the Spring Break season.

Miami

Miami, which is a little pricier than other Florida locations, has beautiful beaches, a well known food district, and high quality clubs that stay open late into the nights. Miami is extremely popular for people who love the Caribbean vibes without the cost of a Carribean flight. Just know that everything here does tend to cost more.

New Orleans

New Orleans, with its mix of partying and culture, is another fantastic option for people. It stays at a comfortable 70 degrees during the springtime and has everything from Mardi Gras to Jazz Fest, depending what time of the year you visit. Families and non-partiers love ghost tours, Creole meals, historic plantations, and cruises. Those who do enjoy a party love the open-container laws and extremely strong cocktails.

Panama City Beach, Fla.

Dubbed the "Spring Break Capital of the World," Panama City Beach is a top location that hosts over 500,000 people each year for Spring Break. They keep them coming with outdoor concerts and contests, lots of alcohol, an amusement park, and great food. Everything is also pretty affordable. For those who just want to relax, there are miles and miles of coastline and historic sites.

South Padre Island, Texas

Many people don't think about the islands that Texas has, but South Padre Island should be on your radar for spring break. It is extremely cheap and easy to get to via Route 100. In mid-March, the highs can reach the 80s. It is a popular destination for people from all southern colleges because there are huge Spring Break parties with up to 25,000 people. Of course, there is a lot for people who don't like to party as well, including water parks, sailing, shopping, kiteboarding, dining, and animal adventures.

Tampa

Tampa is really popular with college students for one big reason: it is affordable. This area has Clearwater Beach, one of the highest rated beaches in the United States. It isn't just for swimming either, though you can do that, it is a place where super active people can enjoy themselves parasailing, jet skiing, fishing, and even going on dolphin watching cruises. The sunsets cannot be topped. Tampa appeals to everyone as well, there are plenty of family activities.

Spring Break 2017 Destinations

No matter where you are considering to go this year for spring break, make sure to take a great attitude, a bikini, some sunscreen, and your ID - and you will have a fantastic time.