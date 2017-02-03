King's Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad Is Brand's First

The King's Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad is a first for the food brand. The first King's Hawaiian Super Bowl commercial titled "False Cabinet" is funny and cute.

A guy hides a pack of King's Hawaiian rolls in a hole behind the a cabinet back wall. There is though somebody in on the secret hiding place. Watch the King's Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad at the end of the story.

Founded more than 60 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, King’s Hawaiian is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to making original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. Kings Hawaiian makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, and operates approximately 400,000 square feet of baking facilities in Torrance, California and Oakwood, Georgia.

