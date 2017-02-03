 
 

King's Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad Is Brand's First

Posted: Feb 3 2017, 1:30pm CST

 

King&#039;s Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad is Brand&#039;s First
 

The King's Hawaiian Super Bowl commercial has been released online.

The King's Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad is a first for the food brand. The first King's Hawaiian Super Bowl commercial titled "False Cabinet" is funny and cute.

A guy hides a pack of King's Hawaiian rolls in a hole behind the a cabinet back wall. There is though somebody in on the secret hiding place. Watch the King's Hawaiian Super Bowl 2017 Ad at the end of the story.

Founded more than 60 years ago in Hilo, Hawaii, by Robert R. Taira, King’s Hawaiian is a family-owned business that for three generations has been dedicated to making original recipe Hawaiian foods made with Aloha Spirit. Kings Hawaiian makes the #1 branded dinner roll in the United States, and operates approximately 400,000 square feet of baking facilities in Torrance, California and Oakwood, Georgia.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

