 
 

Keys To A Successful Relationship From People Who've Stood The Test Of Time

Keys to a Successful Relationship From People Who&#039;ve Stood the Test of Time
It is that time of the year when relationships start to get a little hairy and we question if we even want to be together at all. It happens to the best of us, and it can be really hard to push forward. Thankfully, there are a ton of people out there who have weathered the storms and have been together for 60, 70, or even 80 years and they are still extremely happy with the choices they made as teenagers.

So what gives? What are some relationships built to last and others, no matter how good they started, harder to navigate? Well, if you talk to those people, you'll learn that they did a lot of the same things when they hit rough patches and they had a lot of the same happy times.

Let's take a look:

They Got Together for the Right Reasons

While "for the right reasons" is a bit of a joke now thanks to The Bachelor, it is still the truth. You shouldn't marry someone or get in a relationship with them because you think it is the right thing to do. It doesn't matter if you are miserable and you think being in a relationship will solve it. It doesn't matter if she left her old boyfriend to be with you. It doesn't matter if there is a baby involved. It REALLY doesn't matter if there is pressure from your family or all of your other friends are in relationships.

They Were Realistic About Relationships and Romance

Successful relationships are filled with people who understand that you aren't going to be head over heels in love each other every single day for the rest of your lives. You are going to have hard times. You are going to struggle. In fact, there may be weeks when you just don't want to be around that person all that much.

Love is weird and should be treated that way. Just because you have lost the "giddy" feeling doesn't mean that you have to back away from it - it just means that there are other things taking its place in your mind right now. 

They Talked About Everything

Even if you don't always talk to your loved one about something first, it is imperative that you talk to him or her about it at some point - even the stuff that hurts. You can't only show the "good" side to your partner. The reason people want to be with someone else is so that they can share everything life has to offer, even the stuff that isn't great.

Remember that secrets will only divide you.

They Gave Each Other Space

In order to have a successful relationship, you need to have space and time to yourself. You need to have hobbies that don't include the other person - your own friends, your own support system, and things you can do when you just want to be alone. Having a bit of separation between the two of you can be good. Maybe you could take a weekend with your friends or consider having separate checking accounts so you have things to focus on. Many people sing the praises of having separate bathrooms.

 Don't be afraid to have some independence, especially if you've been together for some time.

They Forgave Each Other

When you get married, the idea of "winning" an argument no longer exists. When it turns out that you were right about something, you just have to let it go. Your partner will know you were right and you won't be digging the knife in further.

There are going to be fights in your relationship. There are going to be hard times. However, you have to forgive each other for the little things and the big ones. Don't hold a grudge because your husband left the seat up or because your girlfriend forgot to turn the light off. It isn't worth pushing the boundaries of your relationship for something that is so small.

No matter what, if there is something good to hold on to in your relationship, you owe it to yourself to fight.

