Michelob Super Bowl Commercial 2017 is Online

Posted: Feb 4 2017, 5:39am CST

 

The Michelob Super Bowl ad is available online ahead of the Big Game.

Michelob Ultra, the fastest growing beer brand in the U.S., today unveiled a new 30-second commercial, titled “Our Bar,” that will debut during Super Bowl LI. The Michelob Super Bowl 2017 ad, developed by FCB Chicago, features real fitness enthusiasts – not actors – doing what they do day-in and day-out: going through a tough workout together and sharing cold beers afterwards to celebrate. The ad also features the iconic theme song from the TV show “Cheers” to underscore the strong social bonds felt every day by members of fitness communities across the country.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

“Our Bar” intentionally uses no actors to demonstrate Michelob ULTRA’s commitment to supporting and celebrating authentic fitness communities. From training to run clubs to spin classes, “Our Bar” depicts the new social fitness reality that fitness and enjoying beer can go hand in hand: you can work out, and then go out. Exercising together and having a conversation over beers afterwards results in a deep social experience that brings people closer together.

“We recognized that the social lives and beer-drinking occasions of the Michelob ULTRA consumer extend beyond gathering at the bar or at home with friends,” said Azania Andrews, vice president, Michelob ULTRA. “Communities forming around fitness activities represent a new type of socializing. ‘Our Bar’ emphasizes that beer is a part of this new world, grounded in celebrating accomplishments.”

In addition to using everyday people in the ad, the brand also brought its commitment to active lifestyles to life this week by hosting the Live ULTRA Pull-Up Challenge in Atlanta and Boston. Men and women were invited on Thursday, February 2, to prove their physical fitness and complete as many pull-ups as they could in 95 seconds – the same number of low calories found in a Michelob ULTRA. The winners from each market are being provided with a VIP trip to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

Watch the Michelob Super Bowl Commercial 2017 below.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

 

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

