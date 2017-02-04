Michelin Super Bowl Commercial is a First

The Michelin Super Bowl ad is the first Big Game ad for the brand. The commercial follows the global “Caring” campaign. Michelin has always been a brand that connects you to the things in life that matter most. And nothing matters more today than bringing people together.

"I Need You," is a 30 second Super Bowl spot shot all over the world, shows us just how universal this truth is. The spot follows the lives of three different individuals, a young mother, a friend and a husband, doing whatever it takes to be there for the ones they love. In their cars, on their journeys, they rely on Michelin tires to get them there.

It also marks a major milestone for Michelin as the company makes the transition from the animated world of the Michelin Man to real-world scenarios in which the Michelin Man makes cameo appearances.

Shot in South Africa, France and China, the spot is global in nature and will begin airing in select markets around the world this spring.

“This TV ad marks an important change in our marketing strategy,” said Andrew Meurer, vice president of marketing for passenger-vehicle tires, Michelin North America. “Michelin is making a transition from the animated world of the Michelin Man to real-world scenarios in which the Michelin Man makes cameo appearances. This strategy aims to balance Michelin’s long-standing message of superior tire performance with better consumer awareness about the importance of their tires as they navigate the urgent, sometimes emotional needs of daily life. Michelin makes it possible for drivers to be there for others when it matters most.”

The ad depicts a young father who returns home to learn his wife is pregnant. A young woman rushes to comfort her friend, who’s just ended a relationship. A mother leaves work to reach her son, whoʼs homesick during his first sleepover. In each vignette, the driver reaches the destination with silent, reliable confidence provided by Michelin tires.

Michelin designs, manufactures and sells tires for every type of vehicle, including airplanes, automobiles, bicycles, earthmovers, farm equipment, heavy-duty trucks and motorcycles. The company has earned a long-standing reputation for building innovative premium tires.

