 
 

Watch Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer On SNL

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 4:22am CST | by , Updated: Feb 5 2017, 4:25am CST, in News | Super Bowl

 

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL
Credit: SNL
 

Melissa McCarthy nails Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live. Watch the clip below.

Melissa McCarthy impersonates White House press secretary Sean Spicer on SNL and its everything. McCarthy perfectly channels Sean Spicer during a White House press conference.

During the bit McCarthy attacks a WSJ journalist with the podium. She also uses plush toys to explain muslims. Also in the bit are secretary of education nominee Betsy DeVos played by Kate McKinnon. The press is played by Bobby Moynihan, Kristen Stewart, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Alex Moffat, and Mikey Day.

Melissa McCarthy can be seen today during the Big Game in the Kia Super Bowl 2017 commercial.

Alec Baldwin also made a comeback as Donald Trump. President Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) calls Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (Beck Bennett), Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto (Alex Moffat) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon).

SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30pm ET on NBC.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

