Watch Kristen Stewart as Gisele Bundchen in SNL Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition

Actress Kristen Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live last night. In one of the bits she plays super model Gisele Bundchen and looks stunning. In the Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition Stuart is on the Patriots team. She wears incredibly high heels and a short black dress. The long hair suits the 26-year-old actress. Kate McKinnon does a great job impersonating Justin Bieber. Watch the fun SNL clip below.

The Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition skid also features Justin Bieber (Kate McKinnon), Samuel L. Jackson (Leslie Jones), Paula Deen (Aidy Bryant) and Roger Goodell (Beck Bennett), Bill Belichick (Bobby Moynihan), Casey Affleck (Alex Moffat) and Lady Gaga (Melissa Villaseñor).

Kristen Stewart stars in the upcoming movie Personal Shopper. Her rise to fame stems from the Twilight saga.

Watch also the hilarious Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30pm ET on NBC.

It is Super Bowl Sunday and Gisele Bundchen's husband Tom Brady has a chance to make Super Bowl history. He will play the Super Bowl for the 7th time. The 39-year-old quarterback could win the Super Bowl for the 5th time today.