Posted: Feb 5 2017, 7:27am CST

 

How to Watch the Super Bowl 2017 Online
Super Bowl Sunday has arrived. This is how to watch the Super Bowl.

The Big Game is on today. The Super Bowl 2017 TV channel is this year Fox. The Super Bowl kick off is at 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT. Cord cutter do not need to worry. Fox is offering a live video stream of the Super Bowl LI online. The Fox Sports Go online service is available not just on PCs, but also iOS, Android, and Amazon devices.

Fans of the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots can also watch the game on the Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Xbox One console. To watch on mobile or connected devices, the Fox Sports Go app, or the NFL app is required.

Super Bowl 2017 TV Channel

Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl LI on TV. The announce team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman providing play-by-play and analysis in their fifth Super Bowl together. Erin Andrews will report from the sidelines at the Super Bowl for the second time in her career. Fox is featuring hours pregame coverage before the game kick off at 6:30pm ET.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2017 Online?

For the sixth time the Super Bowl will be streamed online. Fans will be able to access the live stream on FOX Sports GO. For the first time the free Super Bowl live video stream will feature local ads like in the TV broadcast.

How to watch the Super Bowl from outside the United States?

Super Bowl fans located outside of the United States can purchase a NFL Game Pass. The Super Bowl game NFL Game Pass sells for $24.99 on the gamepass.nfl.com site. The NFL Super Bowl stream also shows the Super Bowl commercials. The NFL increased the price from $9.99 to $24.99 last year.

The Super Bowl game will also be broadcasted on local TV stations in many countries around the world. These Super Bowl TV broadcasts do not include the Super Bowl commercials.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2017 on a Mobile device?

Live streaming on mobile devices is only available for eligible Verizon Wireless customers via the NFL Mobile App. The Super Bowl is not available through other wireless carriers. Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

