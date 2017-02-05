Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: Lady Gaga, Songs, Drones and Everything You Need To Know

Lady Gaga will follow the footsteps of Coldplay to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2017. The NFL has officially announced the Lady Gaga Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show already back in September of 2016. This is one of the earliest announcements of a Super Bowl halftime show act.

The six time Grammy Award winner aims to make her 12-minute Super Bowl Halftime Show different from the halftime shows before. Pepsi has released a series of behind the scenes videos giving fans glimpses of Lady Gaga's Halftime show. One the videos revealed that Bad Romance is for sure on the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show playlist. Watch all videos about the Halftime show rehearsals below.

Lady Gaga keeps the details of the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show secret. She said her show will be intense and feature elaborate stage technology. One of the things that leaked are drones. According to CNN, Lady Gaga will have hundreds of drones fly above her, performing a light show.

The singer had to get FAA approval as there is a 34.5 mile no-drone-zone around the NRG Stadium in Houston.

The show will also feature a lot of dancing. Lady Gaga said in an interview that the show is the most physically demanding she has ever done. The Super Bowl Halftime Show 2017 is 12 minutes long. That's not much time to pack Lady Gaga's greatest hits inside.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

