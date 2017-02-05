LIFEWTR Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released

The PepsiCo owned water brand LIFEWTR runs a Super Bowl commercial for the first time. PepsiCo just started to sell the premium bottled water this month.

The LIFEWTR Super Bowl ad shows inspiration rain down over an entire city. Two-time Oscar winner, Robert Stromberg, directed the LIFEWTR Super Bowl 2017 commercial, which features music from ten-time Grammy award-winning artist John Legend.

The LIFEWTR label is what sets the brand apart from other premium water brands. The artists that contributed the initial LIFEWTR labeling designs were mural artist MOMO, transatlantic duo Craig & Karl, and large-scale painter Jason Woodside. The LIFEWTR labels are set to change serveral times a year, making the bottles like a little art gallery.

LIFEWTR is not the only water brand in the Super Bowl 2017 commercial line up. Fiji, a premium water brand owned by The Wonderful company, gets also the brands' first ever Super Bowl commercial. This ad by is likely in direct response to the launch of LIFEWTR. Watch the extended version of the LIFEWTR Super Bowl 2017 ad below.

The New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Besides the game and halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big starts.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

