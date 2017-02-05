Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer: Transformers: The Last Knight

Paramount Pictures gives the new Transformers movie a Super Bowl ad. The Transformers: The Last Knight Super Bowl 2017 movie trailer features Mark Wahlberg and Antony Hopkins.

Michael Bay created another action packed Transformers movie with stunning visual effects. Humans and Transformers are at war. Optimus Prime is gone for some reason. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. The fifth Transformers movie is the last one from Michael Bay. Watch the epic Super Bowl trailer below. Transformers: The Last Knight will be in theaters in June.

The New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Besides the game and halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big starts.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show.

