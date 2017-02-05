Wearable battery charger patented by Apple

We have been subjected to countless rumors and gossips relating to Apple’s products all the time. The craziest one of these gossips fortunately is not rumor or a harbinger from tech gurus. In fact this move by Apple, none of us were expecting.

US Patent and Trademark Office caused a stir around the globe when they published the article about Apple’s move to patent the charging apparatus for electronic wearables. Apple has moved to patent the idea of an inductive charger embedded in their smart wearable’ (Apple Watch) strap.

The schematics of this implementation show a thin wire circulating with the strap, connected to a battery on one end while its other end connects to the watch. The graphical representations also present a very thin strap for the watch. No official word has been received from Apple yet, maybe because they still have not decided to go through to initiate research for this project.

It also could be that Apple has simply patented the idea to ban any other company from using it, while they could take all their time to make it happen. Another indication that this may simply be a caution is that the geometric shape of the watch is circular instead of the actual rectangle.

Maybe Apple did so to extend the restrictions through their patent or maybe they just presented a generic idea without accurately penning down everything. Though the response from the public clearly suggests that we would love Apple to go through and create the product that they have patented.