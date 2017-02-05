 
 

Wearable Battery Charger Patented By Apple

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 9:19am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Wearable battery charger patented by Apple
 

We have been subjected to countless rumors and gossips relating to Apple’s products all the time. The craziest one of these gossips fortunately is not rumor or a harbinger from tech gurus. In fact this move by Apple, none of us were expecting.

Don't Miss: The Best Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals

US Patent and Trademark Office caused a stir around the globe when they published the article about Apple’s move to patent the charging apparatus for electronic wearables. Apple has moved to patent the idea of an inductive charger embedded in their smart wearable’ (Apple Watch) strap.

The schematics of this implementation show a thin wire circulating with the strap, connected to a battery on one end while its other end connects to the watch. The graphical representations also present a very thin strap for the watch. No official word has been received from Apple yet, maybe because they still have not decided to go through to initiate research for this project.

It also could be that Apple has simply patented the idea to ban any other company from using it, while they could take all their time to make it happen. Another indication that this may simply be a caution is that the geometric shape of the watch is circular instead of the actual rectangle.

Maybe Apple did so to extend the restrictions through their patent or maybe they just presented a generic idea without accurately penning down everything. Though the response from the public clearly suggests that we would love Apple to go through and create the product that they have patented.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Apple’s new Mac Chips could be more powerful than expected

Apple’s new Mac Chips could be more powerful than expected

2 days ago, 10:21am CST

Apple tipped to be working on it&#039;s own processor for Macs

Apple tipped to be working on it's own processor for Macs

3 days ago, 6:25am CST

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

4 days ago, 5:11am CST

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

4 days ago, 11:22am CST

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

23 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer: Transformers: The Last Knight

Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer: Transformers: The Last Knight

23 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

33 minutes ago

LIFEWTR Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released

LIFEWTR Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released

38 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: Lady Gaga, Songs, Drones and Everything You Need To Know

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: Lady Gaga, Songs, Drones and Everything You Need To Know

57 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: TV, Kick-off Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and Everything You Need to Know

1 hour ago

How to Watch the Super Bowl 2017 Online

How to Watch the Super Bowl 2017 Online

1 hour ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

3 hours ago

Watch Kristen Stewart as Gisele Bundchen in SNL Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition

Watch Kristen Stewart as Gisele Bundchen in SNL Celebrity Feud Super Bowl Edition

4 hours ago

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL

Watch Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer on SNL

4 hours ago

World of Tanks Super Bowl Commercials Released

World of Tanks Super Bowl Commercials Released

5 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Apple

Apple’s new Mac Chips could be more powerful than expected

Apple’s new Mac Chips could be more powerful than expected

2 days ago, 10:21am CST

Apple tipped to be working on it&#039;s own processor for Macs

Apple tipped to be working on it's own processor for Macs

3 days ago, 6:25am CST

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

Apple reports record $78.4 billion revenue for fiscal Q1

4 days ago, 5:11am CST

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

Yalu102 Beta 7 released with added support for iPhones 6, 6 Plus, 5s and more

4 days ago, 11:22am CST

More Apple Stories



Latest News

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

23 minutes ago

Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer: Transformers: The Last Knight

Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer: Transformers: The Last Knight

23 minutes ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

33 minutes ago

LIFEWTR Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released

LIFEWTR Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released

38 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook