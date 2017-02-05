 
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 Accurate Dimensions Revealed

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 9:22am CST

 

Samsung Galaxy S8 accurate dimensions revealed
It’s really a long haul from today to 29th of March, the highly anticipated unveiling event for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. But all the rumors and leaks have stablished a sense of familiarity for the new models. We have countless 3D renders, (one of them also rumored to be the official one) live images, specifications sheets and crazy facts like the peculiar screen resolution.

Now we also have received a highly accurate set of measurements for the dimensions of Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. CNET, Korea published an interesting set of schematics recently that had measurements marked along the sides of the handset. This 3D render developed by Matt Kim is considered as spot-on by the experts.

We’ve already been told that the design of Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will feature compact bezels and of course, the curved screen. Now we have exact measurements of the body and the screen of the two new heroes from Samsung. S8 Plus’ body will inherit the measurements of S7 Edge with only a small change. S8 Plus is 159.53 mm and 73.37 mm in terms of 2D dimensions.

The display panel is 70 mm in width leaving an adequate padding of 1.68 mm on either sides. The model is of 159.53 mm height, 142.34 mm of which will be covered by the curved display panel with approximately 8.6 mm of padding on both ends. S8 Plus’s display panel has a hypotenuse of a whopping 154.46 mm, thus being able to achieve the 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Galaxy S8 possess a more compact set of measurements, 131.58 mm in height and 68.05 mm in width. The curved display will take up 131.58x64.94 mm of that space with equal paddings of 1.5 mm on the sides. Here comes the mistake, the height of the body of S8 described is same as the height of the display screen. Which is clearly odd because the display screen will not cover the whole front side of the model. Thus leading us to the conclusion that these measurements may not be as accurate as claimed to be.

