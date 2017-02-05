AT&T Will Debut Their 5G Network In Two US Cities This Year

Any 4G or 4G LTE user would say that it gets any better than this. Apparently, AT&T are set to make it better that this. We already have news of Samsung making their own plans for 5G, Nokia and Orange teaming up to develop their 5G networks. AT&T now also joins the spotlight with their promise of initiating their 5G network in Austin and Indianapolis this year.

Yes, by the end of this year, 5G will no longer be a fantasy if all goes to plan. The speeds that AT&T is expecting to hit are same as fiber connections achieve. Imagine a data connection on your phone with 400+ Mb per second speed. AT&T describes this as the least possible speed that the 5G network will hit. At peak times, the internet speed could be well close a Gb per second in some areas according to AT&T.

AT&T initiated a major network upgrade, namely Indigo, of which this 5G network is a part of. Indigo will allow AT&T’s network to be responsive to live variables, allowing the network to recraft it’s structure to better suit the changing levels of usage. Indigo largely focusses on software define networking.

AT&T seeks to devote 75% of their network towards SDN in the course of the next four years by using new technologies and powerful approaches like machine learning. AT&T may also publish the code for ECOMP, the network development IDE that AT&T uses. This will allow other companies to augment the work of AT&T in utterly different approaches. 5G is still a fantasy for now but soon it will be a highly anticipated network.

tLack of knowledge and 4G LTE’s successful performance play as a factor to the stillness in the market about 5G. Nonetheless, soon the current speeds of data connections will be considered weak and the world will welcome 5G into their lives. But for now, there isn’t much uproar in the public about the news. Especially keeping in mind that there is no standard firmware set for 5G in mobile phones.