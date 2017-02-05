Hero 6 to be released by GoPro this year

GoPro has not been on a roll recently. Especially when their first-ever drone (the Karma) had to be grounded and GoPro had to ship back over 2500 units. The unraveling of events with “Karma” caused the company a great loss in earnings, reportedly over $116 million according to their latest report.

Hence the company has decided to make lemonade out of lemons. Nicholas Woodman, current CEO of GoPro announced that the next flagship camera by GoPro, the Hero 6, will be released within this year.

This news also answers the question that whether GoPro will release a flagship camera every year or every alternative year. Though it also may be possible that Hero 6’s release is being called early to make-up for the losses incurred by “Karma”.

Speaking of which, Karma hits the store shelves after being discontinued for over 3 months, which may get GoPro some redemption.