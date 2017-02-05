 
 

Sony Set To Reveal 5 New Smartphones At MWC

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 9:45am CST | in Rumors | MWC

 

The mainstream topics of discussion had been revolving around Samsung and LG recently. Both of them are set to announce their new flagship models at MWC 2017 Press Event. That was, until a report originating all the from Japan claimed that Sony will announce 5 new smartphones. Sony will set the pricing of each of the new model covering five different price ranges.

This bold move from Sony may suggest an uprising specially when we know that Sony is unable to parallel the sales of Apple, Samsung or LG. The report filtered-out any specific names of the new models and used code words to refer each model. “Yoshino” is claimed to be the iconic flagship model, having a display resolution of 3840x2160 pixel, Qualcomm’s SnapDragon 835 CPU chip, 6 gigabytes of RAM and will feature Sony IMX 400 camera sensor(keep in mind that LG G6 itself will not have SnapDragon 835 chipset).

"BlancBright”, the next model packs a 2560x1440 display, Qualcomm’s SD835 or 635 chipset, fueled by 4 GB memory module and the Sony IMX 400 camera sensor. Yoshino’s specifications highly suggest that it will be the flagship model, preceding Xperia XZ. Though it is also guessed that BlancBright will be the flagship release while Yoshino will be announced as a premium upgrade. “Keyaki” is the next heavily priced model after Yoshino and BlancBright. Keyaki is rumored to pack an HD 1920x1080 pixel resolution, MediaTek Helio P20 CPU chipset, 4 GB memory, 64 GB internal storage, 23 MP rear and 16 MP front camera set.

“Hinoki” will inherit the same CPU chipset as Keyaki, other specifications are a straight one-step drop from Keyaki. Hinoki will arrive in the traditional 1280x720 pixel display, 3 GB memory, 32 GB internal storage and a combo of 16 MP rear and 8 MP front cameras. No specific list of hardware specifications were provided for the “Mineo”. Although Mineo is claimed to have a 350-dollar price tag, which is in the lower vicinity of medium price range.

Of course Sony has made no official calls nor any comments about the authenticity of this report. So there is no way of determining release dates of these smartphones. Sony has scheduled a press conference on 27th of February where they may reveal their plans for 2017. Possibly even announce these rumored smartphones.

