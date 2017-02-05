 
 

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus To Be Announced At MWC 2017

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 9:50am CST

 

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017
 

MWC 2017 is a paradise for tech geeks all over the world. Almost all of the most awaited smartphones and tablets are set to be announced in this prestigious media event.

After LG, Samsung, Nokia and Sony, Lenovo also joins the ranks of companies which will be announcing new flagship models. Lenovo has confirmed that their new tablet PC, Tab3 8 Plus, will be announced at MWC 2017 being held in Barcelona, starting from Monday 27th of February.

Tab3 8 Plus will feature an 8-inch display with 1920x1200 pixel resolution. Tab3 8 Plus is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s SnapDragon 625 CPU chipset. The tablet will have 3 GB of RAM, 16 GB internal storage and Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 firmware version. The tablet will also have a standard 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

Leaks and rumors about Lenovo’s Tab3 8 Plus keep arriving and we will keep you updated with the latest news. Of course, official list of specifications will be announced in the MWC 2017 press event.

