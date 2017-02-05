T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

T-Mobile is tying Anheuser-Busch for the most advertising time during the Big Game. The carrier announced to run four Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ad with Justin Bieber has been released a couple days ago. The ad titled Unlimited Moves has gathered more than 6 million views on YouTube and Instagram, over 12 million combined views before the Big Game.

On Super Bowl Sunday T-Mobile released a Super Bowl commercial starring the hilarious Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers, Flight of the Conchords). The funny actress and standup comedian also makes appearances on the Daily Show on Comedy Central. She stars in the T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ad titled Punished.

She is in a S&M dungeon and about to experience the “pain” that Verizon customers face (and T-Mobile ONE customers never have to worry about) when you aren’t unlimited. T-Mobile planned on just one 30 second ad with Kristen Schaal, available for viewing below.

"But when we saw the extra cuts she did about the pain of limits, we knew we had to make it into a spot for the game. Keep an eye out for an extra 60 seconds with Kristen during the game. It was almost too hot for TV," said T-Mobile CEO John Legere in a blog post today.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are also appearing in a T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 commercial titled "Bag Of Unlimited." The ad is a pun-filled 30 seconds that highlights the simplicity of the T-Mobile ONE unlimited plan, in only a way Martha and Snoop can.

