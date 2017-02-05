T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

T-Mobile is tying Anheuser-Busch for the most advertising time during the Big Game. The carrier announced to run four Super Bowl 2017 commercials with 3 minutes of overall advertising time. The T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ad with Justin Bieber has been released a couple days ago. The ad titled Unlimited Moves has gathered more than 6 million views on YouTube and Instagram, over 12 million combined views before the Big Game.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are also appearing in a T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 commercial titled "Bag Of Unlimited." The ad is a pun-filled 30 seconds that highlights the simplicity of the T-Mobile ONE unlimited plan, in only a way Martha and Snoop can. On Friday, T-Mobile released the spot that features America’s favorite odd couple Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. These two have made a name for themselves in not just what they say but how they say it.

In the T-Mobile Superbowl ad "Bag Of Unlimited", they make the case for sanity, simplicity and the pure pleasure of getting what you want without limits. Watch the Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Super Bowl commercial below.

Watch also the T-Mobile Super Bowl 2017 ad starring Kristen Schaal. There will be another commercial with the comedian that has not been released yet.

