 
 

Wix Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 12:23pm CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Wix Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released
 

The Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial is a little action movie starring Gal Gadot and Jason Statham. Watch the Big Game ad and the extended director's cut below.

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.

Don't Miss: Biggest Super Bowl TV Bargain Deals

Wix.com goes from Kung Fu Panda to Transporter. The Internet publishing platform provider returns to the Super Bowl for the third time in a row with an action packed campaign.

The Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial is a series of short films, including the 30-second commercial for Super Bowl 2017, directed by Louis Leterrier, known for his work on the Transporter films, Unleashed, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me.

"It was great fun to reunite with Louis Leterrier, who I had the pleasure of working with on the Transporter films, and to team up with the incredible Gal Gadot," commented Jason Statham.

Gal Gadot added, "I had so much fun working on the action-packed campaign that the Wix team created. It's also a creative way to show their users how to carry on in a disruptive world. It was an honor to work with Louis and Jason who were natural fits to team up in the destruction."

In the first part of the Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial we see Jason Statham and Gal Gadot fighting in a gourmet restaurant, ultimately blowing it. The ad will air during the fourth quarter of the broadcast of Super Bowl LI.

The second part of the story shows the chef running a mobile food truck. All seems fine, but the Gadot and Statham engage in a car chase, that ends up the food truck on a cruise ship.

Watch the full 2 minute director's cut of the Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial below and the short version that will air during the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Besides the game and halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big starts. Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

18 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

27 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

36 minutes ago

Hulu Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Features The Handmaid&#039;s Tale

Hulu Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Features The Handmaid's Tale

2 hours ago

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

2 hours ago

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

Sony set to reveal 5 new smartphones at MWC

2 hours ago

Hero 6 to be released by GoPro this year

Hero 6 to be released by GoPro this year

2 hours ago

AT&amp;T will debut their 5G network in two US cities this year

AT&T will debut their 5G network in two US cities this year

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S8 accurate dimensions revealed

Samsung Galaxy S8 accurate dimensions revealed

3 hours ago

Wearable battery charger patented by Apple

Wearable battery charger patented by Apple

3 hours ago

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

World’s Smallest Porpoise is Racing Towards Extinction

3 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer: Transformers: The Last Knight

Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer: Transformers: The Last Knight

3 hours ago

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

3 hours ago

LIFEWTR Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released

LIFEWTR Super Bowl 2017 Ad Released

3 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: Lady Gaga, Songs, Drones and Everything You Need To Know

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: Lady Gaga, Songs, Drones and Everything You Need To Know

4 hours ago

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Super Bowl

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

18 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

27 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

36 minutes ago

Hulu Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Features The Handmaid&#039;s Tale

Hulu Super Bowl 2017 Commercial Features The Handmaid's Tale

2 hours ago

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

Life Super Bowl Movie Trailer Released

18 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Released

27 minutes ago

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Starring Kristen Schaal Goes Fifty Shades of Grey

36 minutes ago

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

Lenovo Tab3 8 Plus to be announced at MWC 2017

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook