Wix Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Released

Wix.com goes from Kung Fu Panda to Transporter. The Internet publishing platform provider returns to the Super Bowl for the third time in a row with an action packed campaign.

The Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial is a series of short films, including the 30-second commercial for Super Bowl 2017, directed by Louis Leterrier, known for his work on the Transporter films, Unleashed, The Incredible Hulk, Clash of the Titans and Now You See Me.

"It was great fun to reunite with Louis Leterrier, who I had the pleasure of working with on the Transporter films, and to team up with the incredible Gal Gadot," commented Jason Statham.

Gal Gadot added, "I had so much fun working on the action-packed campaign that the Wix team created. It's also a creative way to show their users how to carry on in a disruptive world. It was an honor to work with Louis and Jason who were natural fits to team up in the destruction."

In the first part of the Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial we see Jason Statham and Gal Gadot fighting in a gourmet restaurant, ultimately blowing it. The ad will air during the fourth quarter of the broadcast of Super Bowl LI.

The second part of the story shows the chef running a mobile food truck. All seems fine, but the Gadot and Statham engage in a car chase, that ends up the food truck on a cruise ship.

Watch the full 2 minute director's cut of the Wix Super Bowl 2017 commercial below and the short version that will air during the Super Bowl.

