Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Round-Up

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.

Movie studios are spending big to promote upcoming movies with a special Super Bowl movie trailer. The Super Bowl 2017 movie spots released so far include Ghost In the Shell, Life and Transformers: The Last Knight.

Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer

Ghost in the Shell Super Bowl Movie Trailer

This is one of the most anticipated movies of 2017, starring Scarlett Johansson.

Transformers: The Last Knight Super Bowl Movie Trailer

The 5th Transformers movie will be promoted with a Big Game trailer.

Life Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer

Sony airs a Super Bowl movie trailer for the upcoming sci-fi Life.

Rumored Super Bowl 2017 trailers include Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Besides the game and halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big starts. Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

