Google Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features Google Home

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.

Google surprised with a Super Bowl ad buy. The Google Super Bowl 2017 ad features the Google Home voice assistant device released in 2016. Google Home is a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own Google, always ready to help. Just start with, "Ok Google". A simple voice request triggers Google Home to play music, podcasts or radio from services like Google Play Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora and TuneIn.

Google Home is on sale at Walmart.com for $129 online.

Watch the Google Super Bowl ad below.

The New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Besides the game and halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big starts. Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best super Bowl 2017 TV deals.






