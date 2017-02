Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the funny Ad Again

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.

The Skittles Super Bowl 2017 commercial aired in the first quarter. Watch the funny Skittles Super Bowl 2017 ad again below. The ad titled "romance" is about Katie not answering the calls of her boyfriend. Wrigley's Skittles Brand returns to the Super Bowl the third time in a row. The new Big Game spot is entertaining, but not an ad that fans will rewind often.

A boy throws Skittles through an open window calling Katie repeatedly. Inside the house Katie catches the Skittles he throws with her mouth. Then its mom's turn, dad's turn and it gets weird from there. Watch the Skittles Super Bowl 2017 ad below.

Last year's Skittles Super Bowl ad starred Steven Tyler. It was not that great. We like this year's commercial much better.

The New England Patriots play against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Besides the game and halftime show, the Super Bowl commercials are the big starts.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

