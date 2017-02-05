 
 

Mobile Strike Super Bowl 2017 Ad: Watch The Commercial Again

Posted: Feb 5 2017, 6:04pm CST | by , in News | Super Bowl

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Mobile Strike Super Bowl 2017 Ad: Watch the Commercial Again
 

Arnold is back in new Mobile Strike Super Bowl 2017 commercial.

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

The Mobile Strike Super Bowl 50 ad must have worked wonders as the mobile game maker is back at the Big Game in 2017. For the second consecutive year, Mobile Strike, the world’s largest massively multi-player online game (MMO), will run a Super Bowl commercial starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Hollywood star and former Governor of California will reprise his signature military action-hero persona in the spot which will air during Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl 2017 which will be viewed by an estimated 100 million people worldwide, and more than 70% of homes in the U.S.

This is the second mobile game that will be getting a Super Bowl 2017 commercial. The Evony Super Bowl 2017 ad has been released as well online ahead of the Big Game.

The new Mobile Strike commercial has even more action and visual effects than the viral hit last year. Arnold Schwarzenegger also shows off his comedic talent when he makes a weird face at the end saying "I'm the party pooper." Watch the one minute Mobile Strike Super Bowl 51 teaser, which appears to be close to what the Big Game ad will be like.

Epic War's first Super Bowl spot in 2016 – “Arnold’s Fight” – had the action-hero fending off a multitude of assassins, military and para-military attackers. With more than 103 million views, it remains the #1 most watched 2016 Super Bowl ad on YouTube.

Both spots were created by 215MCCANN and directed by Henry Hobson of Furlined with visual effects by The Mill.

Mobile Strike is a free-to-play mobile MMO game played around the world. Mobile Strike  enables millions of people from around the world to join forces and create global alliances to engage in a game of modern war – building bases, controlling the action, and training elite troops. Mobile Strike was created by Epic War LLC in 2015. 

Watch all released Super Bowl 2017 ads online. The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list features all Super Bowl 2017 commercials announced so far. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Latest News

Busch Super Bowl Commercial BUSCHHHHH Released

Busch Super Bowl Commercial BUSCHHHHH

1 minute ago

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the funny Ad Again

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the funny Ad Again

4 minutes ago, 5:59pm CST

Google Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features Google Home

Google Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features Google Home

11 minutes ago, 5:52pm CST

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the Ad Again

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the Ad Again

14 minutes ago, 5:49pm CST

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the Ad Again Online

Ford Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the Ad Again Online

25 minutes ago, 5:38pm CST

USA Today Ad Meter Super Bowl 2017 Ad Ranking Is Live

USA Today Ad Meter Super Bowl 2017 Ad Ranking Is Live

27 minutes ago, 5:36pm CST

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: TV, Kick-off Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and Everything You Need to Know

40 minutes ago, 5:23pm CST

The Sexiest Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is From SNL Starring Kristen Stewart

The Sexiest Super Bowl 2017 Commercial is From SNL Starring Kristen Stewart

3 hours ago, 2:15pm CST

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

4 hours ago, 1:57pm CST

NFL Super Bowl Baby Legends Commercial Released

NFL Super Bowl Baby Legends Commercial Released

4 hours ago, 1:53pm CST

NFL Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Inside These Lines Released

NFL Super Bowl Commercial 2017 Inside These Lines Released

4 hours ago, 1:44pm CST

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

4 hours ago, 1:04pm CST

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Watch All Released Super Bowl Ads

5 hours ago, 1:02pm CST

National Geographic Super Bowl Commercial Bad Romance Released

National Geographic Super Bowl Commercial Bad Romance Released

5 hours ago, 12:57pm CST

Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Round-Up

Super Bowl 2017 Movie Trailer Round-Up

5 hours ago, 12:44pm CST

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

Best Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Controversial, Cool, Funny, Full of Action and Sexy

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

NES Classic in Stock: Find out Where to Find a NES Classic

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017 To Buy Now

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know




Super Bowl

Busch Super Bowl Commercial BUSCHHHHH Released

Busch Super Bowl Commercial BUSCHHHHH

1 minute ago

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the funny Ad Again

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the funny Ad Again

4 minutes ago, 5:59pm CST

Google Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features Google Home

Google Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features Google Home

11 minutes ago, 5:52pm CST

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the Ad Again

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the Ad Again

14 minutes ago, 5:49pm CST

More Super Bowl Stories



Latest News

Busch Super Bowl Commercial BUSCHHHHH Released

Busch Super Bowl Commercial BUSCHHHHH

1 minute ago

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the funny Ad Again

Skittles Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the funny Ad Again

4 minutes ago, 5:59pm CST

Google Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features Google Home

Google Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features Google Home

11 minutes ago, 5:52pm CST

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the Ad Again

Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl Commercial 2017: Watch the Ad Again

14 minutes ago, 5:49pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list.

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook