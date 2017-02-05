Mobile Strike Super Bowl 2017 Ad: Watch the Commercial Again

Watch all Super Bowl 2017 commercials. The Super Bowl 2017 ads are available online now to watch the best ads again after Super Bowl viewers have seen the commercial during the broadcast on Fox.



The Mobile Strike Super Bowl 50 ad must have worked wonders as the mobile game maker is back at the Big Game in 2017. For the second consecutive year, Mobile Strike, the world’s largest massively multi-player online game (MMO), will run a Super Bowl commercial starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Hollywood star and former Governor of California will reprise his signature military action-hero persona in the spot which will air during Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl 2017 which will be viewed by an estimated 100 million people worldwide, and more than 70% of homes in the U.S.

This is the second mobile game that will be getting a Super Bowl 2017 commercial. The Evony Super Bowl 2017 ad has been released as well online ahead of the Big Game.

The new Mobile Strike commercial has even more action and visual effects than the viral hit last year. Arnold Schwarzenegger also shows off his comedic talent when he makes a weird face at the end saying "I'm the party pooper." Watch the one minute Mobile Strike Super Bowl 51 teaser, which appears to be close to what the Big Game ad will be like.

Epic War's first Super Bowl spot in 2016 – “Arnold’s Fight” – had the action-hero fending off a multitude of assassins, military and para-military attackers. With more than 103 million views, it remains the #1 most watched 2016 Super Bowl ad on YouTube.

Both spots were created by 215MCCANN and directed by Henry Hobson of Furlined with visual effects by The Mill.

Mobile Strike is a free-to-play mobile MMO game played around the world. Mobile Strike enables millions of people from around the world to join forces and create global alliances to engage in a game of modern war – building bases, controlling the action, and training elite troops. Mobile Strike was created by Epic War LLC in 2015.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

